Compare the size of the Palisades and Eaton wildfires to where you live

(CNN) — The destructive wildfires in the Los Angeles area are among the largest there in recent memory, burning more than 30,000 acres and destroying thousands of homes since last week.

But how big would they be where you live? To put the sizes of the wildfires in perspective, CNN plotted the two major active fires on top of other US cities.

For example, the largest of the fires — in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles — would cover large swaths of other cities.

Use this interactive map to view the two largest Los Angeles County fires in other areas of the country.

