Start your week smart: Hegseth confirmed, hostages released, South Korean president, FEMA’s future, religious charter schools

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN

(CNN) — The richest man on the planet has a new enemy: the humble penny. Elon Musk’s fledgling Department of Government Efficiency wants to eliminate the 1 cent coin, which costs more than 3 cents to produce. Advocates say simply rounding up (or down) to the nearest nickel would solve any price issues. A nickel, by the way, costs more than 13 cents to produce, according to the US Mint’s 2024 annual report.

The weekend that was

• The Senate narrowly voted to confirm embattled Pete Hegseth as secretary of the Department of Defense, in a major win for President Donald Trump and his new administration. Vice President JD Vance cast the 51-50 tie-breaking vote after three Republicans joined Democrats to oppose Hegseth’s nomination. The Senate also confirmed Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary. Follow live updates.

• Hamas freed four female Israeli soldiers in a second round of releases under a ceasefire deal that also saw Israel accusing Hamas of failing to fulfill its obligations to release civilians first. Israel released 200 Palestinian prisoners from detention centers, including 121 prisoners who had been sentenced to life imprisonment.

• South Korean prosecutors have indicted the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges over his brief declaration of martial law, making him the first sitting president in the country’s history to be indicted. His move in December plunged the country into political turmoil and was overturned within hours by parliament.

• Trump suggested he might eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency during a trip to tour damage from Hurricane Helene flooding in North Carolina, a state he’s said “has been abandoned by the Democrats.” He also traveled to California, where wildfires have ravaged the Los Angeles area.

• The Supreme Court agreed to decide whether states may reject religious charter schools from receiving public funding, agreeing to hear arguments in an appeal out of Oklahoma involving the first such school in the nation.

The week ahead

Monday

January 27 marks a grim milestone — the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz. In 2005, the UN declared the date as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Monday is also the first day the IRS will start accepting and processing 2024 income tax returns.

Wednesday

﻿The Federal Reserve will announce its first interest rate decision of 2025. In December, officials signaled they were leaning toward holding rates steady in the future since inflation remains stubbornly above the central bank’s 2% target. Policymakers penciled in just two rate cuts for this year — down from the four they projected in September.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — Trump’s controversial pick to serve as Health and Human Services secretary — will face a confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Finance Committee. Kennedy will sit before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee the following day.

Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will be sentenced after being convicted in July on multiple corruption charges. Prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for the former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Thursday

The Senate Intelligence Committee has scheduled a confirmation hearing for Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s choice to serve as director of national intelligence.

Saturday

February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month, a time in the US to honor the contributions and achievements of Black people in history.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The medical mystery drama “Watson” debuts tonight on CBS. Following the death of Sherlock Holmes — stay with us here — Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) opens a clinic in the US to diagnose and treat unusual medical conditions. Think “House,” minus the addiction issues.

Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star in “You’re Cordially Invited,” a comedy about two weddings booked at the same venue, coming to Prime Video on Thursday.

In theaters

“Dog Man,” based on the popular children’s book series of the same name, arrives on the big screen Friday. For the uninitiated, the animated film’s crime-fighting protagonist is indeed half dog, half man.

“Companion” is a tale as old as time … Boy meets girl. Girl turns out to be a robot. Robot turns homicidal. Lather, rinse, repeat. (“Companion” is from Warner Bros. Pictures, which, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

What do you get when a buoy and a satellite meet online and fall in love after the end of human civilization? You get “Love Me,” starring Kristen Stewart (Buoy) and Steven Yeun (Satellite).

Music

The FireAid benefit concert, featuring a star-studded lineup of musicians, will take place Thursday at two Los Angeles-area venues. All ticket proceeds and donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California, according to the FireAid website. Artists scheduled to perform include native Angelenos Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gracie Abrams, along with Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, No Doubt, Tate McRae, Earth, Wind & Fire, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Lil Baby, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills and Stevie Nicks.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The final four teams left standing in the NFL take the field today with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line. The Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 3 p.m. ET, while the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs have knocked the Bills out of the playoffs three of the past four seasons, while Buffalo has dominated the regular season clashes with four straight victories, including handing Kansas City one of its two regular season losses in Week 11 this year. Should the Chiefs prevail, it would mark their fifth trip to the big game in the last six years and potentially their third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

In tennis, the Australian Open wrapped up today with the men’s singles final. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defended his title, defeating Alexander Zverev. Zverev had advanced on Friday after Novak Djokovic retired one set into their semifinal due to injury — halting his quest for a record 25th grand slam title. On Saturday, the women’s final ended in thrilling fashion with Madison Keys winning her first grand slam title, stunning No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

