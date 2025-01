Daytona 500 Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Daytona 500, the first race of the racing season for NASCAR.

February 16, 2025 – The 67th Annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to take place.

February 19, 2024 – William Byron wins the 66th Annual Daytona 500. Originally scheduled to take place on February 18, the race was delayed a day due to heavy rain.

Other Facts

“The Great American Race” is 200 laps and covers 500 miles.

February 22, 1959 – The first Daytona 500 is held and Lee Petty defeats Johnny Beauchamp.

February 18, 2001 – Seven time NASCAR Winston Cup champion Dale Earnhardt dies in a crash on the final lap of the 43rd Daytona 500.

Records

Most Victories: (7) Richard Petty (1964, 66, 71, 73, 74, 79, 81)

Most Consecutive Victories: (2) Richard Petty (1973-74); Cale Yarborough (1983-84); Sterling Marlin (1994-95); Denny Hamlin (2019-20)

Fastest Winning Speed: 177.602 mph, Buddy Baker (1980)

Slowest Winning Speed: 124.740 mph, Junior Johnson (1960)

Youngest Winner: 20 years, 0 months, 1 day, Trevor Bayne (2011)

Oldest Winner: 50 years, 2 months, 11 days, Bobby Allison (1988)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.