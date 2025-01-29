What we know about the passenger plane collision near Washington, DC



By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — A frantic search for survivors is underway after a passenger plane collided with a US Army helicopter midair near Reagan National Airport outside of Washington, DC Wednesday night.

Emergency personnel are conducting search and rescue efforts in the freezing Potomac River, where the plane crashed. A law enforcement source said there have been confirmed fatalities, but did not specify how many. There were 64 people on board the plane and the three soldiers in the Army helicopter, according to American Airlines and a US defense official.

Here’s what we know about the crash, which experts warn could be the deadliest air disaster involving a US passenger plane in decades.

What happened?

The passenger plane was American Airlines Flight 5342, operated by PSA airlines, traveling from Wichita, Kansas, to Reagan National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The plane, a Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet, was due to land at the airport outside of Washington, DC, Wednesday evening when it collided midair with the US Army helicopter as it approached the runway, according to the FAA and defense officials.

Flight records showed the plane was expected to land around 9 p.m. local time. DC Police said it received calls at 8:53 p.m. about “an aircraft crash above the Potomac River.”

The US Army Blackhawk helicopter was on a training flight at the time of the incident, Joint Task Force-National Capitol Region media chief Heather Chairez told CNN.

The 12th Aviation Battalion, based out of Fort Belvoir in Virginia, provides helicopter transportation and “technical rescue support” to the National Capital Region. It remains unclear where the Black Hawk took off from before the collision.

All takeoffs and landings have been halted at Reagan National Airport.

How many people were on board?

American Airlines told CNN there were sixty passengers and 4 crew on board the flight.

The US Army helicopter had a crew of three and was not carrying any VIPs, according to a US defense official. Senior Army officials often use Black Hawks for travel in the Washington, DC, area.

There is “no confirmed information on casualties at this time,” DC Police, DC Fire, and Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia said in a joint statement.

American Airlines issued a hotline for family members and loved ones of those onboard the Flight 5342.

What do we know about the rescue efforts?

Nearly every local and national law enforcement agency in the area is working on search and rescue operations in the Potomac River, where crews are frantically searching for survivors in near-freezing temperatures.

Dozens of firefighters are engaged in dive operations, according to a union official.

Temperatures in the river are currently hovering around 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, raising fears about hypothermia and other adverse reactions.

Sudden immersion in such frigid water, known as cold shock, can trigger immediate physiological responses such as uncontrolled gasping, rapid breathing or hyperventilation, according to the National Weather Service.

The dangers escalate with prolonged exposure. Hypothermia begins when the body’s core temperature falls to 95 degrees, a process that can start within moments in water this cold. In 35-degree water, individuals may lose dexterity in as little as three minutes, with unconsciousness occurring within 15 to 30 minutes, according to the weather service. Survival times in such conditions are estimated to range between 30 and 90 minutes.

What has the Trump administration said?

President Donald Trump said he was “fully briefed” on the collision and was “monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise,” Trump said in a statement.

Vice President JD Vance asked for prayers for “everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport” in a post to social media.

“We’re monitoring the situation, but for now let’s hope for the best,” he wrote on X.

