5 remain hospitalized after a medevac crashed in Philadelphia, killing 7

By Lauren Mascarenhas and Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — Five people remain hospitalized Sunday after a medevac jet carrying a pediatric patient and her mother crashed into a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia on Friday night, killing seven people and leaving the community shaken.

All six people aboard the twin-engine medevac were killed, along with one person in a car on the ground. At least 22 people on the ground were injured, three of whom are in critical condition, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said Sunday.

Officials are still working to identify the cause of the crash.

With at least 11 residential properties significantly damaged by the crash, shelter remains available at a local high school, officials said Sunday.

The six on board were Mexican nationals, including a child who had been treated for an illness at Shriners Children Hospital in northeast Philadelphia and her mother, officials said. They were returning home to Mexico after the girl’s treatment, with the flight’s final destination set for Tijuana.

Also on board were four crew members: a pilot, co-pilot, doctor and paramedic. City officials have not disclosed the names of the victims.

The Learjet 55 had just taken off and was in flight for less than a minute when it crashed into a residential neighborhood, authorities said, engulfing five homes and multiple vehicles in flames and covering the area with debris.

Photos and videos from the crash show houses with burning roofs and smoke billowing out. Some businesses were also damaged. The next day, the area was cordoned off, with blackened cars left on the road.

The flight crew was extremely experienced and the aircraft was well-maintained, Shai Gold, a spokesperson for the flight operator Jet Rescue Air Ambulance told CNN on Saturday, adding the company was cooperating with authorities.

Officials won’t know much about what went wrong until investigators recover the plane’s so-called black box, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy told CNN on Sunday.

Investigators have been searching for the jet’s cockpit voice recorder – which is likely damaged – and collecting debris from the crash site, which spans four to six blocks, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference Saturday.

About 150 people are still working on the ground, responding to the scene and aiding in the ongoing investigation, officials said Sunday. Multiple municipal, state and federal agencies, including local police, Pennsylvania’s environmental and transportation departments, the Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are assisting.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praised the unified response of local, state and federal officials over the weekend.

“We saw neighbor helping neighbor,” Shapiro said. “We know that there will be loss in this region and we want to offer our thoughts and our serious prayers for those who are grieving.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Chris Boyette, Dalia Faheid, Pete Muntean, Mark Morales, Danny Freeman, Taylor Romine and Aaron Cooper contributed to this report.