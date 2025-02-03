5 things to know for Feb. 3: Tariffs, Global markets, DC air disaster, Santorini earthquakes, Grammy Awards

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — More than 25 million Americans have a fear of flying, also known as aerophobia or aviophobia. This type of anxiety may be all too real right now, but don’t let it overwhelm you or inhibit your travel plans. These tips can help nervous flyers manage or overcome their fear of the skies.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Tariffs

President Donald Trump has fulfilled his promise to impose steep tariffs on America’s three largest trading partners — Canada, China and Mexico — citing a national emergency regarding the flow of fentanyl and undocumented immigrants into the US. The action, which is expected to take effect on Tuesday, includes a 25% duty on all imports from Mexico and most goods from Canada — and an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods. The leaders of all three countries quickly announced they would take retaliatory measures. On Sunday, Trump acknowledged what economists and some members of Congress have been saying all along: Americans may find themselves paying the costs. Analysts have warned that such tariffs could increase the price of gas, groceries, automobiles, toys, clothing, lumber, beer and other goods.

2. Global markets

Global markets are tumbling amid fears that President Trump’s tariffs will start a full-blown trade war. US stock market futures plunged Sunday, with the Dow falling 1.4%, or over 600 points. The S&P 500 futures dropped 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 2.4%. Bitcoin was also down 3.5% over the last 24 hours. The selloff in the futures market implies the indexes will also open lower when trading kicks off today at 9:30 a.m. ET. Similarly, Asian markets declined on the tariff news: Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI both closed lower by more than 2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat. China’s Shanghai index was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

3. DC air disaster

Recovery crews in Washington, DC, will resume their search today for the remains of a dozen people presumed killed in last week’s fatal midair collision. Dive teams have recovered 55 of the 67 crash victims from the debris in the Potomac River, officials said. The mangled wreckage of the American Airlines jet has made the recovery effort especially difficult for dive teams who have struggled to access parts of the plane’s fuselage. The Army Corps of Engineers will start working to remove the remnants of the jet today, according to a news release. Then, engineers will switch their focus to the wreckage of the Black Hawk helicopter involved in the collision.

4. Santorini earthquakes

Around 200 earthquakes shook the iconic Greek island of Santorini in recent days, prompting schools and businesses to temporarily close. Authorities have also advised residents to avoid large indoor gatherings and steer clear of multiple ports, including the old port of Fira, just below the island’s capital. The most powerful quake was 4.6 magnitude, according to authorities. Santorini is no stranger to earthquakes, sitting as it does on several fault lines. The risk of tremors doesn’t stop a reported 3.4 million people from visiting the island each year — far outnumbering Santorini’s 20,000 or so residents.

5. Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards, billed as “music’s biggest night,” took place Sunday in Los Angeles. Beyoncé won the Grammy for album of the year for her genre-bending “Cowboy Carter,” capturing an elusive first win in the category after four previous nominations over the course of her highly-decorated career. Rapper Kendrick Lamar was another huge winner, taking home both record and song of the year for his anthem, “Not Like Us.” During the program, the Grammy’s also honored emergency workers and highlighted fundraisers for LA wildfire relief. The show’s host, Trevor Noah, said fundraising efforts promoted during the telecast had raised at least $7 million from viewers.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Grammy’s red carpet fashion

Some of the celebrities’ looks were just as striking as the performances. See the best fashion moments from the Grammy’s red carpet.

Is it better to break up before or after Valentine’s Day?

If you’re planning to end a rocky relationship, some therapists say there are benefits to breaking up before Valentine’s Day.

Baby shark mysteriously born in aquarium tank housing only females

The arrival of a baby shark at an aquarium in Louisiana has caused a wave of excitement after the egg hatched, despite the fact that no male sharks appear to have been involved.

How Alexander the Great redrew the map of the world

He conquered land across three continents and never lost a battle before dying at just 32 years old. Read about Alexander the Great’s legacy and how he redrew the map of the world.

What to know about polio vaccines, in 4 charts

Here’s what we know about polio as a disease, its vaccines and the likely number of lives saved through inoculation.

TODAY’S NUMBER

6

That’s how many more weeks of winter we may have this year, that is, if Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction is correct. On Groundhog Day, Phil saw his shadow — meaning six more weeks of winter may be on the way, according to the legend.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

— NBA superstar Luka Doncic, thanking the Dallas Mavericks and his fans in a letter Sunday after he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The blockbuster trade shocked the league and basketball fans worldwide, with many online expressing their excitement to soon watch the five-time All-Star play alongside LeBron James.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

An enchanting ballet performance

A ballerina was filmed performing a dance on the edge of a cruise ship’s bilge, mere inches from Antarctica’s icy waters. The moment was so awe-inspiring that many on social media couldn’t believe that it was real. Watch the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.