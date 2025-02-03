Motives of arsonists, Target’s DEI reversal, Super Bowl ads: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Motives of arsonists: Why do people deliberately set fires? There’s no such thing as a typical arsonist, and the reasons can sometimes be dark and surprising. But there is growing urgency to better understand arson in order to tackle it.

2️⃣ Target’s reversal: The company was one of the most outspoken supporters of diversity and inclusion initiatives. Less than five years after its vow, Target has changed its tune on DEI. The switch is symbolic of a broader pivot across corporate America.

3️⃣ ‘No Buy 2025’: When the world is in turmoil, it’s easy to impulse spend. But many Americans are pushing back against overconsumption and pledging to buy less — or even nothing beyond essentials — as they lose faith that the economy will get any better.

4️⃣ Defining obesity: For years, medical experts have used body mass index to determine a person’s health risks. A new definition proposed by a global commission could change medical care for millions of adults. An expert explains what this could mean for you.

5️⃣ A forgotten talent: Edmond Dédé was the first Black American to compose a full opera, but he never got to see his work brought to life on stage. The score was thought to have been lost, but a chance discovery of the manuscript presented an opportunity. Now, after 138 years, Dédé’s “Morgiane” is getting a world premiere.

Watch this

🏈 Super Bowl ads: It’s less than one week away from the big game — and the star-studded commercials. From Doja Cat and Taco Bell to Post Malone and Shane Gillis for Bud Light, here’s a peek at what you’ll see this year.

Top headlines

• Trump pauses Canada and Mexico tariffs. Follow live updates

• Rubio says he’s acting director of USAID as humanitarian agency is taken over by the State Department

• Recovery of DC jet wreckage begins as investigators review new information

Check this out

🌑 Journey to the moon: The Blue Ghost lunar lander captured stunning images from space, including footage of Earth eclipsing the moon. See the breathtaking views.

Quotable

🎥 Oscars controversy: The star of “Emilia Pérez” says she is staying in the race for best actress despite the resurfacing of offensive social media posts. In an interview with CNN, she apologized “to all the people who may have felt offended.”

Quiz time

🐀 Cities across the globe are becoming far rattier, and the boom is primarily driven by climate change. Which city experienced some of the biggest growth?

A. New Orleans

B. Louisville

C. Toronto

D. Tokyo

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🎂 ‘You don’t have to work anymore’: WNBA star Angel Reese gave her mother a birthday gift so shocking that she almost dropped her cake. The Chicago Sky forward paid off her mother’s mortgage, revealing the surprise on her podcast. Reese later called it a “dream come true.” Watch the tearful moment.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. New Orleans, Louisville and Tokyo actually saw declines in rat numbers. Meanwhile, Washington DC, San Francisco, Toronto, New York City and Amsterdam experienced the biggest growth.

