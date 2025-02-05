Manhunt underway after deadly shooting at Ohio warehouse

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a shooting at a warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, that left at least one person dead and five others injured, police said.

The shooting, first reported to authorities shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, happened at the KDC/One cosmetics facility, according to the City of New Albany.

Police are working to find the suspect, identified as Bruce Reginald Foster III, whom authorities describe as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The incident was the 26th mass shooting in the US so far this year, according to a tally by the Gun Violence Archive and CNN. CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

The New Albany shooting appears to have been targeted and there is no reason to believe there’s a further threat, Police Chief Greg Jones said, adding authorities are working to determine a motive. Jones had earlier declined to say whether the suspect is an employee at the facility. Hundreds of people are killed on the job every year in the United States.

A firearm was recovered at the Ohio scene and the person who died was inside the building, Jones said, noting the investigation was still fluid. At least five people have been taken to area hospitals, police said. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Around 150 employees were evacuated from the building and are speaking with police, Jones said. KDC/One manufactures beauty, personal care and home care products, its website states.

The shooting is a “heartbreaking and tragic situation,” Jones said in an update early Wednesday.

“Our officers, alongside multiple agencies, responded swiftly to protect lives and secure the scene. We train for situations like this, and while it is something no community ever wants to face, we were prepared to act quickly and effectively. We will continue working to bring this situation to a full resolution,” said Jones.

New Albany is roughly 15 miles northeast of Columbus.

CNN’s Kelly McCleary contributed to this report.

