5 things to know for Feb. 12: Federal agencies, Winter weather, Ukraine, NASA astronauts, Tuna recall

(CNN) — An American teacher who was wrongfully detained in Russia is back on US soil after the White House secured his release in an “exchange.” Learn more about Marc Fogel, who was arrested in 2021 at a Moscow airport for carrying cannabis and given a 14-year sentence at a hard labor camp.

Dozens of federal workers gathered in Washington, DC, on Tuesday to protest for their jobs amid extensive cuts to federal agencies. Many were placed on administrative leave last week as part of Elon Musk’s broader efforts to reduce government spending. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to work with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut staff and limit hiring. Most Republicans, at least publicly, support efforts to gut the federal workforce. But under the surface, some GOP lawmakers are growing concerned about the pair’s efforts to usurp the authority of Congress.

Winter weather has kicked into high gear across the US and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Rain, snow and sleet fell across a 1,500-mile stretch of the eastern US on Tuesday, with more than a foot of snow recorded across parts of the Appalachians in Virginia and West Virginia. The second of back-to-back-to-back winter storms will hit some of the same areas today and dump the most substantial snow of the season on Chicago. A third storm in the coming days will present the most serious flood threat that Southern California has faced since January’s devastating wildfires.

In a series of meetings in Europe this week, US officials are urging their EU and NATO counterparts to take on a much greater role in supporting Ukraine. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to urge members to increase their defense spending to 5% of their respective GDPs and ramp up their defense industrial base to start manufacturing weapons and equipment more quickly. This comes as the Trump administration appears to be pursuing multiple channels to try to get a Russia-Ukraine peace deal after the president said he could end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office.

After a monthslong delay, there is a new plan to bring two NASA astronauts home from the International Space Station. NASA moved the return date for Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams up by a couple of weeks — a slight adjustment to a plan that had already been in place for months. The space agency said it was able to adjust the schedule because it opted to swap the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule it will use to fly its Crew-10 mission, which will now launch as soon as March 12 “pending mission readiness.” Wilmore and Williams have been on the space station since last June and were initially slated to spend only about a week at the orbiting laboratory.

Certain canned tuna products sold at Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and other retailers have been recalled due to botulism risk. There was a defect in manufacturing the “easy open” pull tab on the lids of the tuna, branded as Genova, Van Camp’s or various store brands. The company said there’s a risk of food leaking or contamination with Clostridium botulinum, or botulism, without proper sealing. Symptoms of the rare but potentially fatal disease include muscle weakness, blurry vision, difficulty speaking and paralysis. People with the recalled tuna cans should discard them immediately or return them for a refund.

How to watch February’s full snow moon

Greetings, skywatchers. You may still have a chance to see a full snow moon today along with Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn before they fade from view.

Photo gallery: The 149th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A giant schnauzer named Monty won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday. It’s im-paws-sible not to love this adorable face.

Paul McCartney surprised New Yorkers with a one-night-only show

The Beatles legend gave NYC an opportunity to “come together” for one night, and one night only –– for a surprise concert in Lower Manhattan.

Chocolate prices are up 20% this Valentine’s Day

Finding sweet deals on chocolate may be harder this Valentine’s Day due to the rising price of cocoa.

A mafia crackdown

Italian police recently arrested around 130 people in a massive sting operation. Here’s what we know.

127.7 million

That’s how many viewers tuned into Sunday’s Super Bowl, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. That marks a 3% increase over last year’s record-breaking game.

“[With] the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance.”

— Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, telling lawmakers on Tuesday that America’s central bank is in no rush to slash interest rates any time soon.

Why this flu season is so bad

The flu season in the US is the most intense it’s been in at least 15 years, according to medical experts. In this short video, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how people can protect themselves.

