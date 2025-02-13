3 men found guilty of murder in drugging, robbery scheme at NYC gay bars that killed 2

By Nic F. Anderson, CNN

(CNN) — Three men were convicted on Monday of murder, conspiracy and other charges for drugging and robbing patrons at gay bars in New York City in 2022, resulting in the deaths of two men.

Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert DeMaio and Jacob Barroso “lurked outside of nightclubs to exploit intoxicated individuals. They would give them drugs, laced with fentanyl, to incapacitate their victims so they could take the victims’ phones and drain their online financial accounts,” according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The men were convicted on 24 counts, including murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, and conspiracy in the fourth degree. Hamilton and DeMaio were also found guilty of burglary in the first degree.

Two other men involved in the scheme had already pleaded guilty to robbery charges and are expected to be sentenced next month.

The three men “took advantage of people who were just trying to enjoy Manhattan’s vibrant nightlife,” District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said. “These defendants were motivated by greed, and their callous behavior left two young men dead.”

“Obviously we were disappointed in the jury’s verdict,” Barroso’s attorney, David B. Krauss, told CNN. “We intend to file an appeal after the sentencing and believe there are legitimate multiple issues for the appeals court to look at in this case.”

Hamilton’s and DeMaio’s attorneys did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The three men committed several robberies at bars and nightclubs in New York City, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“This case has shed light on the disturbing reality of predatory schemes targeting vulnerable individuals, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, simply looking to enjoy a night out in our city,” Erik Bottcher, a New York City Council member, said in a Facebook post.

The drugging led to the deaths of 25-year-old Julio Cesar Ramirez in April 2022 and 33-year-old John Umberger in May 2022, authorities have said.

The three men targeted Ramirez, a social worker, outside The Ritz Bar, a gay venue in Hell’s Kitchen, a neighborhood known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ nightlife scene, according to the release. They gave Ramirez fentanyl-laced drugs and left him unresponsive in the back of a cab at approximately 3:30 a.m., the release said. He “was eventually transported to the hospital and pronounced dead,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The men transferred money from Ramirez’s Apple Cash and Cash App accounts and purchased thousands of dollars in sneakers and clothing, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A few weeks later, DeMaio and Hamilton targeted Umberger, a political consultant, outside of The Q NYC, a now-closed gay bar in Hell’s Kitchen, the release said.

They went back to Umberger’s apartment building where they gave him fentanyl-laced drugs and left him motionless and incapacitated on his bed, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The men spent more than $2,000 from Umberger’s accounts on shoes and clothes at various stores, the release said. Umberger died from a combination of drugs and other substances.

CNN was unable to reach the Umberger and Ramirez families for comment.

The three men will be sentenced in April and face 25 years to life in prison each, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

