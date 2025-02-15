A 5.0 magnitude earthquake sends tremors across western Texas

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was detected in western Texas Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake at 10:23 p.m. MT (11:23 p.m. CT) had a depth of roughly 4.1 miles, with its epicenter 33 miles northwest of Toyah, Texas –– a town around 160 miles east of El Paso.

Aftershocks were detected within five minutes near the same location, according to the USGS.

The National Weather Service in El Paso said on social media it felt an earthquake. Tremors were also reportedly felt in New Mexico cities, including Carlsbad, Roswell and Las Cruces.

There are no immediate reports of injuries in the area. CNN has reached out to the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for further details.

