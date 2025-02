Meryl Streep Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep.

Personal

Birth date: June 22, 1949

Birth place: Summit, New Jersey

Birth name: Mary Louise Streep

Father: Harry Streep Jr., pharmaceutical company executive

Mother: Mary (Wilkinson) Streep, commercial artist

Marriage: Don Gummer (1978-present)

Children: Louisa, 1991; Grace, 1986; Mary Willa “Mamie,” 1983; Henry, 1979

Education: Vassar College, B.A., 1971; Yale University, M.F.A., 1975

Other Facts

Nominated for 21 Academy Awards with three wins.

Nominated for one Tony Award, but did not win.

Nominated for five Emmy Awards and won three.

Nominated for six Grammy Awards, but has not won.

Took opera singing lessons as a child.

Meryl is a combination of her first and middle names.

Frequently plays roles of historical female figures. Has played Ethel Rosenberg, Julia Child and Margaret Thatcher.

Timeline

1971 – Makes professional stage debut in “The Playboy of Seville.”

1975 – Broadway debut in “Trelawny of the Wells.”

1977 – Makes her film debut in “Julia.”

1978 – Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role in “Holocaust.”

1980 – Wins an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in “Kramer vs. Kramer.”

1983 – Wins an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in “Sophie’s Choice.”

September 1998 – Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2004 – Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role in “Angels in America.”

2012 – Wins an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in “The Iron Lady.”

December 4, 2011 – Is a Kennedy Center honoree.

November 24, 2014 – Is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President Barack Obama.

January 8, 2017 – Receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. During her acceptance speech, she criticizes Donald Trump’s imitation of disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski, adding, “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

September 17, 2017 – Wins the Emmy for Outstanding Narrator in “Five Came Back, (Episode: The Price of Victory).

May 14, 2024 – Receives the honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

February 16, 2025 – Streep makes her “Saturday Night Live” debut during the long-running sketch show’s 50th anniversary special.

