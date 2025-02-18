A Delta flight crashed then flipped upside down while landing in Toronto. Here’s what we know



(CNN) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed, turned upside down and caught fire on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport while attempting to land Monday, the latest in a string of passenger plane crashes since December.

All 80 people on board the CRJ900 twin-jet aircraft survived, but 18 people were injured, Delta said.

Video obtained by CNN shows the rear landing gear of the jet buckling and the right wing shearing away in a fireball after the plane landed hard on the runway.

The plane briefly skids on its belly before flipping over, sending smoke and loose snow shooting into the air.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, no!” says the person taking the video, watching from inside a different plane near the runway.

Monday’s crash is the latest incident in a deadly year for air travel in North America. Earlier this month, 10 people were killed when a regional airline plane crashed in Alaska.

Less than three weeks ago, 67 were killed when an American Airlines plane collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, DC. Two days later, a medevac jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing all six on board and one person on the ground.

Those disasters were preceded by deadly crashes in December in South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Here’s what we know:

All 80 passengers and crew survived

Delta Flight 4819, operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air, departed from Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport and crashed at the Toronto airport around 2:15 p.m. ET Monday, Delta said in a statement.

Eighteen people were injured, both Delta and Toronto Airport Fire Chief Todd Aitken said. A child was among those injured but is in good condition, the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto said.

Some of the passengers who were hospitalized have been released, Delta said.

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site.”

Deborah Flint, the president and CEO of Toronto Pearson International Airport, also credited the “textbook response” of first responders for helping prevent loss of life.

Hard landing left passengers ‘upside down hanging like bats’

Pete Koukov, a passenger on the plane, said he “didn’t know anything was the matter” until they were on the ground.

“We hit the ground, and we were sideways, and then we were upside down hanging like bats,” Koukov told CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Video of the crash does not appear to show the usual “flare” of the jet, where the pilot pulls the nose up just before landing, exposing the wings to more air resistance.

“There was no attempt to flare at all, which slows the plane down,” said CNN aviation analyst Mary Schiavo, a former inspector general of the Department of Transportation.

The pilot of a medical helicopter told air traffic controllers the aircraft was “upside down and burning.”

Koukov said he was able to unbuckle his seat belt, push himself to the ground and then walk out of the plane, but some others needed help getting down from their seats.

“Just feeling lucky and happy I got to give the person I didn’t know sitting next to me a big hug, that we were OK, and see my friends who are here to pick me up from the airport and give them a big hug,” he said.

John Nelson, another passenger aboard the flight, said “it’s amazing that we’re still here.”

“When we hit, it was just a super hard – it hit the ground, and the plane went sideways,” Nelson said, adding that he saw “a big fireball” out of the left side of the plane.

He described a scene of “mass chaos” as passengers tried to unbuckle themselves and exit the plane.

“We tried to get out of there as quickly as possible,” Nelson said. “Even now I smell like jet fuel.”

Peter Goelz, a CNN aviation analyst and former National Transportation Safety Board managing director, said the Bombardier CRJ900 – the aircraft that crashed – was built to take a hard hit upon landing, enabling the quick evacuation of passengers and crew.

Canadian and US authorities are investigating the cause of the crash

The crash occurred on a gusty day in Canada’s largest city following heavy snowfall.

“What we can say is the runway was dry, and there was no crosswind conditions,” Aitken, the airport fire chief said.

However, an air traffic controller told the Endeavour pilot that there were winds of 26 mph gusting up to 38 mph, blowing across the plane’s path at a 40-degree angle, according to a recording of airport tower radio traffic. The wind at Pearson was reportedly blowing snow into the air with a visibility of five miles.

The weather conditions may have become treacherous before the pilots were able to adapt, said retired jet pilot Les Abend.

“With blowing snow, it may have changed rapidly, so the airplane that landed ahead of this aircraft may have had a different condition than this particular Delta regional jet,” Abend told CNN’s Kayla Tausche on Tuesday.

Two runways at Toronto Pearson will remain closed “into the next several days” while an investigation takes place, the airport’s CEO said.

The last major aviation accident at the Toronto airport was nearly two decades ago, on August 2, 2005, according to the Associated Press, when an inbound Air France flight from Paris slid off the runway and burst into flames. All 309 people on board survived.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation with help from the National Transportation Safety Board in the US.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that Federal Aviation Administration investigators are on their way to Toronto, and he has been in touch with his counterpart in Canada.

Members of Endeavor Air’s leadership team, including CEO Jim Graham, are also on their way to Toronto to cooperate with investigators, Delta said in a statement.

CNN’s Taylor Ward, Tara John, Alexandra Skores, Mitchell McCluskey, Amir Vera, Taylor Romine, Amanda Jackson, Elise Hammond, Pete Muntean and Karina Tsui contributed to this report.

