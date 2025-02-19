5 things to know for Feb. 19: Ukraine war talks, Delta plane crash, Immigration, Tariffs, Measles outbreak

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Food recalls seem to be making headlines more than ever, with many involving familiar brands and household staples like eggs and produce. A new report reveals there were about 300 food recalls in the US last year, associated with nearly 1,400 illnesses.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Ukraine war talks

The US and Russia will appoint high-level teams to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine and are working to reestablish diplomatic channels, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday at the end of talks that excluded Kyiv. The meeting marked the first time top US and Russian officials had met face-to-face since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said he would not accept any deal made in Ukraine’s absence. Trump also announced he will “probably” meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the month.

2. Delta plane crash

Investigators are working to determine what caused a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis to crash and roll over on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday. Dramatic new video shows the jet’s rear landing gear buckling and the right wing shearing away in a fireball after making a hard landing. Aviation experts tell CNN that advancements in aircraft design and seat safety prevented the crash from being much worse. While the incident has renewed some fears about flying, analysts say it’s important to remember that commercial air travel in the US has been safer than ever before. There have been fewer fatalities on scheduled commercial airliners over the last 15 years than in any other 15-year stretch.

3. Immigration

The Trump administration is cutting off legal services for unaccompanied migrant children — the latest in a series of actions stripping key resources from immigrants in the US. The Department of the Interior sent the order to a nonprofit group that has been helping thousands of children who cross the southern border without their parents. Also this week, President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan touted what he said is a record low number of border encounters: “229 total encounters at the Southwest border — 229 — compare that to 11,000 per day under [President] Biden,” Homan said in a Fox News interview. “229 encounters in a 24-hour period, that is a record,” he added.

4. Tariffs

President Trump said that he plans to impose tariffs of around 25% on auto imports as well as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals shipped to the US as early as April. The steep new tariffs could have far-reaching effects, extending beyond the specific industries where taxes are levied. Consumers are expected to feel most of the burden of the new import taxes on automobiles as prices of cars could jump by thousands of dollars. As for the pharmaceutical industry, the US purchased more than $176 billion of drugs and related goods in 2023, according to US trade data, making it the largest importer of pharmaceutical products that year. Experts say European, Indian and Chinese firms could be the hardest hit.

5. Measles outbreak

At least 58 measles cases were reported in an outbreak in West Texas, including some people who said they were vaccinated. The cases are mostly in children ages 5 to 17, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Given how contagious measles is, health officials warn that cases may continue to rise in the area. Measles is an airborne illness that can cause rash, fever, red eyes and cough. Severe cases can result in blindness, pneumonia or encephalitis — which is swelling of the brain. In some cases, the illness can be fatal. There were 285 measles cases reported in the US last year, the most since 2019, CDC data shows.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

‘Winter wonderland’ attraction receives frosty reception

A Chinese attraction promised tourists a snowy, winter wonderland. It’s now landed in hot water after visitors discovered the promised “snow” was actually made of cotton and bedsheets.

The world’s ‘best beach’ is in Greece

Known for its pink sand and crystal-clear waters, Elafonissi Beach on the Greek island of Crete is the best beach in the world, according to Tripadvisor.

Tourists flock to erupting volcano in Italy

A week of spectacular lava sprays on Sicily’s Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has drawn thousands of people. See photos here.

How to make ‘perfect’ boiled eggs

Scientists say this new cooking method can help you achieve the ideal taste and consistency for “perfect” boiled eggs.

US Postal Service head to step down

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is stepping down after a 5-year tenure marked by the Covid pandemic and financial losses.

TODAY’S NUMBER

7

That’s at least how many men have been charged in connection with nationwide burglaries of professional athletes’ homes — including those purportedly belonging to Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“He gives thanks for the closeness he feels at this moment and asks, with a grateful heart, that we continue to pray for him.”

— The Vatican, issuing a statement on behalf of Pope Francis after the 88-year-old pontiff was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

The first electric NASCAR

CNN’s Bill Weir gets an up-close look at an all-electric race car that could help NASCAR fulfill its stated goal of being net zero by 2035. See the video here.

