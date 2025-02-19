Gas hidden within mountains, a budget iPhone, how to avoid pneumonia: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

With Pope Francis hospitalized and battling pneumonia in both lungs, it's a good time to remind older adults to take respiratory problems seriously. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen explains how you can reduce your chances of contracting the contagious infection and other respiratory illnesses.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Hidden hotspots: Large reserves of white hydrogen may exist within mountain ranges, according to a new study, raising hopes that this clean-burning gas can be extracted and supercharge efforts to tackle the climate crisis. Scientists are intrigued.

2️⃣ DEI blowback: Dozens of Fortune 500 companies are backtracking on their diversity, equity and inclusion programs, but Target has faced the fiercest backlash. Customers, the heirs to one of its founders and civil rights activists said they’re feeling betrayed.

3️⃣ Blinded by the light: The James Webb Space Telescope spotted dynamic flares of light near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. The rapid-fire display includes seconds-long short flashes and longer, blindingly bright flares.

4️⃣ Cheaper iPhone: Apple announced a scaled-back version called the iPhone 16e, signaling a renewed push into the budget smartphone market for the tech giant. It’s the cheapest model that supports Apple Intelligence. Here’s what to expect.

5️⃣ Welcome to Texas: KFC, formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is leaving the state where it all began. The chicken chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, said KFC’s corporate headquarters is moving near Dallas, joining sister brand Pizza Hut’s offices in the suburb of Plano.

Watch this

🛀 Ancient luxury: A lavish spa complex with several types of baths and a banquet hall has been unearthed in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in Italy. It had been hidden beneath tons of volcanic rock and ash for 2,000 years. Take a look inside.

Top headlines

• Trump parrots Russian talking points and calls Zelensky a ‘dictator’

• Trump acknowledges ‘inflation is back’ but blames Biden

• What DOGE could gain by accessing your Social Security data

$2 million

💊 That’s the approximate cost per dose of a breakthrough gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. Here’s what that means for the price of prescription drugs.

Check this out

🎨 Modern twist: Indonesian artist Citra Sasmita’s large-scale scrolls reimagine traditional paintings with a feminine perspective. Rebellion, transformation and rebirth are some of the themes reflected in her work.

Quotable

🚘 ‘So long’: The singer dumped her electric vehicle in protest of the company’s owner, Elon Musk. She donated the proceeds to National Public Radio.

Quiz time

⚽ Which famed Premier League soccer team is suffering through an unprecedented terrible season?

﻿A. Arsenal

B. Chelsea

C. Liverpool

D. Manchester United

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐟 Helping hands: A massive sunfish washed up on a beach in Florida and got stuck in the sand. Watch as deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office help ease it back into the ocean.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said this team could be the worst in the club’s long history.

