Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass fires Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, citing her response to Palisades wildfire

(CNN) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday she has fired Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, citing in part her response to last month’s devastating wildfires, among the most destructive fires in California’s history.

Bass said the chief’s removal was “in the best interests of Los Angeles’ public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department.”

The catastrophic Palisades and Eaton fires have killed 29 people and torched more than 37,000 acres since they began January 7, upending the lives of thousands who were suddenly displaced after being told to evacuate or left with only ruins of their homes and family memories.

In response to the destructive fires, Crowley had faced criticism alleging firefighters responded to the scene too late and evacuation orders could have been issued sooner.

Bass had also faced criticism for being in Ghana when the Palisades fire erupted. That morning, she had been overseas attending the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama as part of a US presidential delegation. In the days leading up to the fire, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles had issued numerous warnings about dangerous weather conditions, including destructive windstorms.

Meanwhile, Crowley had publicly expressed concerns about a $17.4 million cut to the department’s 2025 budget, which included reductions in overtime staffing. “Any budget cut would negatively impact our ability to carry out our mission,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper last month, adding she had previously warned city leaders the department was severely understaffed and underresourced.

Bass cited two specific reasons which “require her removal,” namely, firefighters were off-duty the morning of the fires and Crowley did not cooperate with part of the investigation.

“We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley’s watch,” Bass said in the statement.

Additionally, as part of the investigation into the wildfire response, the president of the City of Los Angeles’ Fire Commission asked Crowley to do an after-action report, and “the Chief refused,” Bass said.

CNN has reached out to Crowley for comment.

Bass did not know Crowley’s justification behind her refusal, she said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Asked why she had not fired Crowley sooner, Bass said, “I was not going to do anything while we were in a state of emergency.”

Bass has appointed former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year department veteran, as interim fire chief.

“I pledge to the mayor, our firefighters and to the people of Los Angeles is that the Los Angeles City Fire Department will be prepared,” Villanueva said at the news conference with Bass Friday afternoon. “The Los Angeles City Fire Department will respond, and the Los Angeles City Fire Department will keep you safe.”

In the wake of Crowley’s removal, some have expressed their disapproval of the mayor’s decision. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer and former mayoral candidate, called it “very disappointing” and said city leaders should take responsibility for their actions instead of passing blame.

“Chief Crowley served Los Angeles well and spoke honestly about the severe and profoundly ill-conceived budget cuts the Bass administration made to the LAFD. That courage to speak the truth was brave, and I admire her. Honesty in a high city official should not be a firing offense,” Caruso said. “The Mayor’s decision to ignore the warnings and leave the city was hers alone.”

