After laying groundwork for months, Andrew Cuomo is said to be on the verge of entering the race for New York City Mayor

(CNN) — Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who stepped down from office amid a sexual harassment scandal in 2021 is preparing to announce a run for New York City mayor, four people familiar with the planning told CNN.

Cuomo is in the final stages of setting up a run and a formal announcement is expected as soon as this weekend, the people said.

Cuomo, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving office – has been working behind the scenes for months – calling lawmakers, meeting with labor leaders and convening a stable of seasoned aides and campaign operatives who have previously worked with him, the sources said.

Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo’s longtime spokesperson declined to comment.

Cuomo is said to be consulting with his family, according to a person familiar with the governor’s thinking. His three daughters were expected to meet with him in the city last week as he continued to mull the decision.

Two people familiar with the governor’s thinking warned Cuomo could still decide not to get in the race. Public flirtation with political office and last-minute decisions about whether to embark on a high-profile run have been a hallmark of the former governor’s political career..

Time is of the essence. The petitioning period for candidates seeking to appear on the June primary ballot began on Tuesday. Candidates have to gather at least 3,750 signatures from registered voters by April 3rd.

Although he has stayed away from conventional media interviews and appearances in recent months, Cuomo has loomed large over the crowded field of candidates challenging Mayor Eric Adams in New York City’s upcoming Democratic primary.

Asked about Cuomo’s potential entry into the race, Adams was dismissive on Monday.

“This is early, this is the season. People come in, people get out, things happen, stuff pops up. That’s just the reality of this game,” Adams said during his weekly press briefing at City Hall. “I want to focus on running the city and not get into the mayoral race, that’s going to be done on the campaign trail.”

Although Cuomo has been noticeably silent on Adams’ political troubles, the mayor’s mounting scandal has led him to believe he has a real shot at taking City Hall, two people familiar with his thinking told CNN.

Adams and Cuomo depend on largely the same critical voting bloc – a coalition of union members, Black voters and moderate Democrats in the city who are focused on public safety.

Although he is not yet officially in the race, Cuomo has already secured a handful of endorsements – including from one time political rival Carl McCall, the former State Comptroller who ran against Cuomo in the 2002 gubernatorial primary. It was a humiliating loss in Cuomo’s political career, which was just beginning at the time.

The New York City District Council of Carpenters is expected to announce they are endorsing Cuomo in a matter of days, two people familiar with the union’s decision told CNN. Congressman Ritchie Torres, a Democrat who represents part of the Bronx, also said he would support Cuomo’s bid for City Hall.

Both Cuomo and Adams are seen as moderate Democrats.

In the last month, Adams has been under intense pressure as lawmakers across the city called for his resignation after a Department of Justice memo directed federal prosecutors in Manhattan to drop corruption charges against him. In its directive, the DOJ explicitly cited the need for Adams’ cooperation with President Trump’s immigration agenda as one of the reasons for the dismissal. The memo resulted in the high-profile resignations of prosecutors in New York and Washington D.C. and unleashed a days long onslaught of criticism and calls for Adams to be removed from office.

Cuomo kept a close eye on the developments and he has dropped hints along the way.

Last week, he posted a campaign style video to X, showing him speaking before an audience of mostly Black women who appeared to embrace him as he delivered a short speech chock full of campaign-ready lines.

“We’ve seen the ups and we’ve seen the downs, we know how to make this city work and make this state safe for everyone and that is exactly what we are going to do,” Cuomo says on the video.

