New York State Police investigating prison inmate’s death

By Michelle Watson and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — New York State Police say they’re investigating the weekend death of an inmate who was housed at an upstate medium security prison – reports of which Gov. Kathy Hochul called “deeply troubling” on Monday.

Although authorities have released few details about Saturday’s death at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy and the governor has said the cause is under investigation, The New York Times reported nine prisoners told it the inmate had been brutally beaten by corrections officers there.

Saturday’s death came nearly three months after state inmate Robert Brooks, a 43-year-old Black man, died after what authorities said was a December beating by correctional officers at a different prison in Marcy, less than a mile from Mid-State.

State police are investigating Saturday’s death but could not immediately release more information, state police spokesperson Beau Duffy told CNN in an email Sunday. Of the nine prisoners who told the Times in interviews that the inmate was beaten, seven agreed to use their names, according to the Times report published Sunday.

“It is very much under investigation. Deeply troubling,” Hochul said during a news conference Monday morning in New York City when a reporter asked about Saturday’s death. “The actual cause of death is not known, but it is my highest priority to get to the bottom of this and find out what happened.”

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed the death in a Saturday statement obtained by CNN affiliate WKTV, but said it was withholding the deceased inmate’s name until it can notify next of kin.

“An incarcerated individual was taken from Mid-State Correctional Facility to an outside hospital earlier today (Saturday) and declared dead a short time later,” the department’s statement reads.

“Any death that appears to be from other than natural causes or a known medical condition” is investigated by multiple agencies, including the state attorney general’s office, New York State Police and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community, the statement reads.

A spokesperson with Attorney General Letitia James’ office said the “Office of Special Investigation is conducting a preliminary assessment of the matter.”

The Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit law firm that represents low-income New Yorkers, issued a statement calling on the state’s corrections department to release all camera footage and information regarding the incident.

“The recent death of a 22-year-old at Mid-State Correctional Facility, who, according to reports, was brutally beaten by staff, is unconscionable, especially in the wake of the killing of Robert Brooks, who suffered a similar fate,” the group said.

“This tragedy underscores the inherent culture of staff violence that pervades New York’s prisons, and the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and reform,” the group said.

Six prison workers were indicted on murder charges in February in connection with Brooks’ death. Authorities said Brooks died in the early hours of December 10 after he was beaten by correctional officers while handcuffed at Marcy Correctional Facility.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Leah Thomeer and Gloria Pazmino contributed to this report.