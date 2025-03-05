Celebrity bald eagles hatch two eggs after several seasons without chicks

By Devyn Byers, CNN

(CNN) — Famous bald eagle mates Jackie and Shadow watched closely as the first of two chicks began to hatch Monday in Big Bear Valley, California, after nearly three years without successful hatching.

The avian couple have long awaited new chicks, and America along with them. The nonprofit organization Friends of Big Bear Valley excitedly announced Sunday on Facebook the first crack in one of Jackie’s three eggs. After several difficult seasons with an empty nest, Jackie and Shadow anxiously anticipated the arrival of their new eaglets.

Another pip – that initial crack of an eggshell as a chick begins to hatch – was reported in a second egg Tuesday as Jackie and Shadow took turns carefully watching the hatchling’s progress. Late Monday night, the first small chirps could be heard as the egg’s shell continued to open. A short time later, Jackie watched as the first fledgling began to hatch.

In the brisk early hours of Tuesday morning, Jackie and Shadow welcomed the second chick into the world. Two fluffy, gray eaglets squirmed in the nest as Shadow happily settled in to keep his new chicks safe and warm.

Jackie and Shadow have been closely watched since they became mates in 2018, with a live camera capturing the growth of their special bond for several years. Sandy Steers, executive director of Friends of Big Bear Valley, said she believes the avian mates caught the public’s attention for their bold personalities and fascinating dynamic.

“Jackie is the boss, obviously, and she makes her own rules,” Steers said. “Shadow kind of knows the rules, but he will come in and wants to help, and he wants to be on the eggs.”

The two often “argue” over which of them gets to be with the eggs, Steers added.

She said Shadow will often place sticks on Jackie’s back to make her move when she is being stubborn. Jackie, on the other hand, will stand directly by him and nudge closer until he is forced to get up.

“They’re just so authentic,” Steers said. “Very hilarious.”

Bald eagles usually mate for life, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. However, Jackie has a different story. Shadow was initially “an adult male intruder” on Jackie and Mr. B’s nest in 2018, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley. Despite her previous mate’s efforts, Mr. B eventually left the area, making Shadow Jackie’s new mate.

“Mr. B kept poking at him and trying to make him go away,” Steers said. “(Shadow) would just lean back out of the way and stand back up, and finally Mr. B gave up and left.”

The two have been together ever since, stealing the hearts of many who watched their story unfold. Steers believes there are lessons to be learned from the bird’s interesting relationship.

“There’s things that they can teach people about: how they will get along, and they will argue sometimes when they need to,” Steers said. “I’ve seen them at the end of the day in their roost tree … then they make up and they snuggle up on the same limb together instead of sitting apart.”

Steers said there’s “plenty of chance” for the third egg to hatch because it’s still in the incubation period. The “pip watch” is expected to begin soon.

Jackie and Shadow’s previous chick – named Spirit – hatched three years ago, according to the Facebook post.

