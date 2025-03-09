Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Los Angeles County

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck Sunday roughly 7 miles southwest of Westlake Village in Los Angeles County, California, the United States Geological Survey said.

Several aftershocks were felt in Malibu, USGS data shows.

The quake struck at a depth of about 7 miles, according to the USGS. Earthquakes with a magnitude ranging from 2.5 to 5.4 are often felt, but only result in minor damage, according to Michigan Technological University.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.