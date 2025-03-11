5 things to know for March 11: Dow plummets, Moscow drone attack, Tesla protests, Duterte arrested, NASA delay



(CNN) — Pope Francis is improving and no longer in “imminent danger” from the infection he was hospitalized with nearly a month ago, a Vatican source said Monday. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Stock market plunge

US stocks plunged, bitcoin stumbled and Wall Street’s fear gauge hit its highest level this year as concerns about President Donald Trump’s economic policy led to a widespread market selloff on Monday. Stock markets across Asia sank today following mounting fears of a serious economic downturn in the world’s largest economy. US stocks slid throughout Monday and, despite a brief afternoon rally, closed in the red. The Dow closed lower by 890 points, or 2.08%, pulling back from a loss of more than 1,100 points at one point. The widespread selloff was mostly driven by anxiety about the impact of Trump’s tariffs. When asked on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” if he was expecting a recession this year, Trump said “I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big.” Trump’s apparent acknowledgment that his policies, including tariffs, could cause a period of “transition” for the economy appeared to indicate that short-term pain is in the offing and that he is prepared for a country weary of high prices for groceries and housing to endure it.

2. Russia drone attack

Russia said it downed 337 Ukrainian drones launched at its territory overnight, hours ahead of critical talks between officials from Washington and Kyiv. Russia’s defense ministry said 91 of those drones targeted the Moscow region. If confirmed, the aerial attacks would represent one of the largest on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine. A Russian official said at least two people were killed and six wounded in the Moscow region. Video geolocated by CNN shows an explosion at an apartment building in the southern Moscow region. Two Moscow airports were closed for safety reasons and several flights to the Russian capital were redirected to other airports, according to state-run news agency TASS. The reported attacks come ahead of talks underway between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US wanted to hear what concessions Ukraine would be willing to make in negotiations to end the war with Russia, and that the talks could determine whether Washington resumes providing military aid and full intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

3. Tesla protests

Police across the US are investigating a series of attacks on Tesla showrooms, charging stations and Tesla vehicles, as vitriol escalates against CEO Elon Musk. There have also been peaceful protests at many Tesla locations, which involve demonstrators carrying signs and chanting “Elon Musk has got to go” in response to the slashing of federal jobs and budgets by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Last week, in the early morning hours, seven charging stations in a mall outside of Boston were set on fire, and just outside Portland, Oregon, police responded to gunshots fired at a Tesla showroom. Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, posted a video on X of one individual defending his tagging of a Tesla vehicle as “free speech.” Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist who owns X, reposted the police post with the comment: “Damaging the property of others, aka vandalism, is not free speech!” While there have been no reports of injuries, the incidents pose a potential financial problem for Tesla. The company faces declining sales for the first time due to increased competition and backlash over Musk’s contentious role in the Trump administration.

4. Duterte arrested

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested today by the government he once led after it said it received an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity. Duterte has been investigated by the ICC over his brutal anti-drugs crackdown during his time in office that killed more than 6,000 people based on police data, though independent monitors believe the number of extrajudicial killings could be much higher. Duterte, 79, was taken into custody amid chaotic scenes at Manila’s main airport after returning to the Philippines from Hong Kong. Duterte questioned the basis for the warrant. “What is the law and what is the crime that I committed?” he said in a video posted online by his daughter. CNN has reached out to Interpol and the ICC for comment. Previously labeled “Asia’s Trump” by some commentators due to his unorthodox leadership style and bombastic rhetoric, Duterte swept to power in 2016 on a promise to wage war against drugs and drug pushers in the Southeast Asian nation. The ensuing brutal crackdown killed thousands — many of the victims were young men from impoverished shanty towns, shot by police and rogue gunmen as part of a campaign to target dealers.

5. NASA delay

NASA’s two-for-one launch of its newest space telescope, SPHEREx — designed to seek out the key ingredients for life in the Milky Way — alongside a sun-focused mission called PUNCH is facing another delay. Both missions were expected to lift off together aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket late Monday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. But NASA and SpaceX decided to stand down due to unfavorable weather conditions, the space agency said. The launch could be rescheduled sometime before the end of April. Although the missions have entirely different goals, launching PUNCH as a secondary rideshare along with SPHEREx helps get “more science into space for less cost,” said Dr. Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Both groundbreaking missions promise to reveal previously unseen and unknown aspects of our solar system and galaxy.

