A 4-year-old’s mom ate his ice cream. He called the cops

(CNN) — There are some things in life you just don’t do – like steal someone’s ice cream.

So when the mom of a 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin did just that, he took it upon himself to teach her a lesson: by calling 911.

Police were dispatched for a 911 hangup in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, last Tuesday, after a little boy called to say his mom had to be locked up, according to local police.

“My mommy is being bad,” the 4-year-old told the 911 dispatcher, according to a recording obtained by CNN affiliate WTMJ.

“Okay, what’s going on?” the dispatcher asked. “Come and get my mommy,” the boy replied.

Then the culprit interjected, taking the phone – over her son’s strenuous objections – and told the dispatcher, “Oh, this little one got the phone, and he’s four.”

Seconds later she confessed: “I ate his ice cream, so that’s probably why he’s calling 911.” Her son can be heard continuing to argue his case in the background. He was not pleased.

Officers went to the family’s home to ensure the purported ice cream theft wasn’t a cover for a more serious situation.

When officers arrived, the boy confirmed his mom ate his ice cream and again demanded that she go to jail for it, according to police.

Police say the little one eventually agreed not to press charges, telling them he didn’t want his mom behind bars and that he just wanted some ice cream.

Two days later the officers obliged, surprising the young whistleblower with two scoops of ice cream topped with blue sprinkles.

