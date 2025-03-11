Fear of flying, the rise of superbugs, saving for retirement: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Fear of flying: Two recent plane crashes have stoked worries among flyers and prompted some to pull back on their air travel plans. American and Delta both are seeing a drop in ticket sales in the wake of the incidents in Washington, DC and Toronto.

2️⃣ Bad for business: The Trump administration’s dizzying back-and-forth decisions on tariffs are paralyzing America’s small businesses. Uncertainty about the US economy just spiked to the second-highest level since 1973.

3️⃣ Bacterial slime: Microplastics provide an excellent breeding ground, which may be contributing to the growing problem of dangerous antibiotic-resistant superbugs, new research found. Here’s what you should know.

4️⃣ Massive megalodon: The largest shark that ever lived might have been up to 80 feet long, scientists say. But the colossal extinct creature was also probably thinner than previously thought, according to a new study.

5️⃣ Vacation spots: Some US national parks are way more popular than others. While summer crowds will pack Zion National Park in Utah and the Grand Canyon in Arizona, consider visiting one of these 15 spectacular but less popular destinations.

🚘 Major mix-up: Bodycam footage shows police officers detaining three men at gunpoint after receiving reports that they were driving a stolen car in Glendale, Arizona. The men had rented the car to get to a baby shower, and police soon realized they made a mistake.

• Ukraine agrees to ceasefire proposal with Russia as US restores aid and intel sharing

• Stocks close out volatile day as investors say market is ‘sick and tired’ of Trump’s tariff chaos

• Education Department to cut about 50% of workforce

🏀 That’s how tall Yuki Kawamura is, making him the NBA’s shortest player. “It’s not like I can do any dunk shots,” the Memphis Grizzlies guard said.

😷 Memorable moments: Five years ago, the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a global pandemic. Take a look back at some of the defining photos — and the stories behind them.

⭐ Opening up: Country singer Luke Combs talked about living with obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety in hopes it helps others who are struggling.

🧳 Which airline just announced that it will start charging for checked bags, which had previously been free?

﻿A. Delta

B. JetBlue

C. American

D. Southwest

📚 School comes first: Quincy Wilson, an Olympic gold medalist and straight-A high school student, said he’s “more focused in the classroom than I am on the track.” The teenager’s favorite classes include anatomy and physiology, pre-calculus and photography, and his next big decision will be where to attend college.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Southwest Airlines will begin charging for the first and second checked bag.

