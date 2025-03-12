5 Things to know for March 12: Tariffs, Federal funding, Measles outbreak, Department of Education cuts, Ukraine ceasefire

By Tricia Escobedo, CNN

(CNN) — Another unusually intense March storm is coming this week, and it may cause a bit of déjà vu, with severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, powerful wind gusts, wildfire risks and blizzard conditions possible across the US. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Tariffs

President Donald Trump imposed a sweeping 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imported into the United States today, a move that threatens to drive up prices on a broad range of consumer and industrial goods for Americans. It’s the latest salvo in Trump’s multifaceted tariff war aimed at correcting perceived trade imbalances and reigniting domestic manufacturing. The European Union swiftly retaliated by announcing that it would impose duties on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of American goods in response to the “unjustified” tariffs. Canada was the top source of iron, steel and aluminum sent to the US last year, with the US importing $11.4 billion worth of aluminum and $7.6 billion worth of iron and steel from there. Aluminum and steel are used heavily in an extensive list of goods, and tariffs on both metals could significantly raise prices for Americans. Meanwhile, a CNN poll released this morning shows a majority of Americans are not impressed with Trump’s stewardship of the economy.

2. Government funding

Senate Democrats are expected to discuss their next steps today after the House passed a stopgap bill Tuesday to fund the federal government through September 30. House Speaker Mike Johnson was able to overcome far-right opposition to President Trump’s plan, as the GOP scrambles to avert a government shutdown Friday at midnight. The 217-213 vote saw just one GOP defection, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and now amplifies pressure on Senate Democrats to decide whether to back the measure – or trigger a spending showdown with Trump and risk a potential shutdown. At least eight Senate Democrats would need to vote with the GOP to accept the bill, which includes none of the concessions the party has been demanding to protect Congress’ spending powers in the Trump era.

3. Measles outbreak

The measles outbreak in West Texas is linked with cases in New Mexico, officials said Tuesday, as well as new cases reported in Oklahoma. This brings the total number of reported cases to 258 across three states, with most of them — 223 — in West Texas, 33 in New Mexico and two in Oklahoma. A New Mexico health department spokesman said the state now considers it a “regional outbreak.” Even with climbing cases, experts say these numbers are a severe undercount. Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person has left the room. Although most of the cases are in patients who were unvaccinated or who have unknown vaccination status, five cases were found in people who said they have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Last month, Texas announced the outbreak’s first death in a school-age child who was not vaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

4. Department of Education

The US Department of Education is cutting nearly 50% of its workforce, as President Trump has proposed eliminating the agency altogether. “Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement on Tuesday. Senior officials said the cuts will not impact federal student aid “in any way, shape or form,” as experts raise alarm about whether the agency can carry out its usual duties with such a massive reduction. CNN reported last week that White House officials have prepared an executive order directing McMahon to begin the process of dismantling the department. Tuesday’s cuts follow similar layoffs at other federal agencies as part of the Trump and Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency’s continued efforts to shrink the size of the federal government.

5. Ukraine ceasefire

Ukraine has accepted a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States, following critical peace talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The ceasefire proposal covers the entire front line of the fighting with Russia, not just the air and sea, Zelensky said. In a joint statement with Ukraine, the United States said it would “immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.” A Ukrainian official confirmed that US security assistance to Ukraine had resumed. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said immediately after the meeting that the onus is now on Russia to take steps to end the war: “We hope that they’ll say yes, that they’ll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court.” President Trump later welcomed the news and vowed to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the plan, potentially this week.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

TikToker jailed for blasphemy

An Indonesian social media influencer was sentenced to more than two years in jail for telling Jesus to get a haircut. The court ruled that her comments could affect “public order” and “religious harmony.”

Billy Joel postpones concerts due to ‘medical condition’

The “Piano Man” singer/songwriter announced he is rescheduling several dates on his current tour so he can focus on recovering from a recent surgery.

Man lives for 100 days with titanium heart

An Australian man in his 40s received the implant last November, which kept him alive while he awaited a donor transplant this month. It’s the longest period to date that someone has lived with the technology.

Unruly passenger said he wanted to talk to the president

The man told investigators he was flying to Washington, DC, to speak to President Trump, according to an FBI affidavit. The FBI arrested him after he allegedly attacked a passenger and threatened a flight attendant.

Ne-Yo’s busy dating life

The award-winning singer revealed he’s in a relationship with four women, who he introduced on his Instagram as “my pyramid.” Ne-Yo previously said he’s honest with all the women — and his children — about his unconventional personal life.

THIS JUST IN…

Cargo ship captain is Russian national, owner says

The captain of the Solong cargo ship, who was arrested after crashing into a US-flagged oil tanker off the coast of England, is a Russian national, the ship’s owner said Wednesday.

TODAY’S NUMBER

866

That’s how many previously unknown species were discovered as part of an ambitious effort to document marine life. The new species — found by divers, piloted submersibles and remotely operated vehicles during 10 ocean expeditions — include a guitar-shaped shark, a fan-like coral and a venomous deep-sea snail equipped with harpoon-like teeth.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We are concerned … All government agencies are searching.”

— Dominican President Luis Abinader on his country’s ramped-up efforts to find Sudiksha Konanki, the 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student who went missing while vacationing in the Dominican Republic resort town of Punta Cana. Nearly one week after she was last seen, there are few concrete clues about what might have happened to her.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior

“The Western Reserve” set out across the Great Lakes in August 1892 but ran into severe weather and sank, killing 27 passengers and crew. Only one person survived. Click here to see the boat’s newly discovered wreckage.

