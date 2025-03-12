Missing Oregon toddler found dead in river by volunteer diver

By Devyn Byers

(CNN) — After a massive search, missing 2-year-old Dane Paulsen was found dead by a volunteer diver Tuesday in the Siletz River in Oregon, 10 days after the toddler first disappeared from his family’s yard.

Dane was found nearly three miles downstream from the Paulsen family’s property, north of Siletz, Oregon, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Siletz is located along Oregon’s coast, about 130 miles south of Portland.

“Our thoughts are with the family, who are facing an unbearable sorrow,” Lincoln County Sheriff Adam Shanks said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the support and dedication shown by the search teams and our communities throughout this difficult time, though we wish it was under different circumstances.”

Hundreds of volunteers and emergency responders from multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies gathered to search for the boy using specialized equipment, dogs, drones and watercraft after his disappearance in early March.

Search and recovery diving instructor Juan Heredia, with Angels Recovery Dive Team, said he found the boy after a two-hour dive in the river.

“I was in Mexico on vacation and somebody tagged me on Facebook and I was following the news and I decided to come and help to bring closure to the family,” Heredia told CNN affiliate KATU.

Heredia said he found Dane at the bottom of the river near a tree, in an area previously searched by law enforcement, according to KATU.

“There’s no words for this. It’s a baby and it’s so hard,” he told KATU.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.