Trouble in the Arctic, an engineering marvel, why Democrats are frustrated: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Trouble at the top: The Arctic’s stark beauty has always filled visitors with awe, but distressing signs are emerging from the region’s frozen landscape. Scientists are deeply concerned and say the consequences will be felt around the world.

2️⃣ ‘These aren’t normal times’: As President Donald Trump swiftly implements his agenda, frustrated Democrats want their leaders to do more to meet the moment. Some say the lack of pushback is enabling illegal firings and the erosion of the rule of law.

3️⃣ Lessons from 2019: During the last major measles outbreak in the US, it took extraordinary measures to stop the spread. Experts say the way the situation played out six years ago in New York underscores the importance of an all-hands-on-deck approach.

4️⃣ Tunnel vision: An engineering marvel is taking shape — piece by giant concrete piece — that will drastically redraw the road and rail maps of Europe. The tunnel linking Denmark and Germany will carry traffic in both directions, plus two electrified rail lines.

5️⃣ Slice of paradise: When the Burchell family decided to move back to Florida after living in England for a decade, they found their dream home in an unlikely spot.

Watch this

🚑 Survival instincts: A woman was trapped in her car for nearly six days after crashing into a ditch in northwestern Indiana, authorities said. Her father said she managed to stay alive by drinking water squeezed from her hoodie.

Top headlines

• US inflation cooled in February, but Trump’s tariff plans and trade war loom

• Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil will remain in ICE detention in Louisiana

• Trump takes an ax to more than a dozen pollution rules in rapid-fire deregulation

22%

🦋 That’s the decrease in America’s butterfly population since 2000 — a result of insecticides, climate change and habitat loss, according to a new study.

Check this out

🇮🇳 Disappearing heritage: The streets of Sidhpur, in western India’s Gujarat state, are filled with stately mansions, known as “havelis,” in a fading palette of pastel shades. They’re a throwback to the town’s opulent past.

Quotable

🌱 A fresh start: A recent Colombian law lets some women walk free from prison — but many have discovered that picking up life where they left off isn’t easy.

Quiz time

📺 Vanna White’s “Wheel of Fortune” job includes how many days of work each year?

﻿A. 34

B. 60

C. 98

D. 137

Good vibes

😎 Fast friends: Linsay DeBates was 6 months old when she was adopted and moved from South Korea to the US. She returned to her birth country for the first time at age 19. During that trip, she met fellow American Doug Gist, and they became best friends for life.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. White films 34 days a year, but she said it’s not as easy as you think.

