5 Things for March 13: Budget battle, Climate rollbacks, Palestinian activist, Putin visit, Severe weather

(CNN) — Two astronauts who have been in orbit since June of last year will have to wait a bit longer to return home after SpaceX waived off Wednesday’s launch attempt of the rocket carrying their relief crew. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Budget battle

Ahead of a critical Senate vote on a temporary government funding bill, Democratic leaders face a paradoxical choice: Should they shut down the government to try to save it? That gamble could come with a significant downside, as shuttered agencies and thousands of furloughed federal workers could be left even more vulnerable to the metaphorical chainsaw wielded by Elon Musk. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have the votes to block the House-passed GOP spending bill and called on Senate Republicans to cut a deal to avert a government shutdown Friday night. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has set up a key vote for Friday on the bill, though the vote could happen earlier if senators were to reach an agreement.

2. Climate rollbacks

The Trump administration plans to roll back major climate policies in a blow to America’s progress on clean air, clean water and climate action. The changes are expected to inject even more uncertainty into key industries, including manufacturing, which President Donald Trump has pledged to support. In addition, the Environmental Protection Agency is dismantling a vehicle pollution rule the Biden administration finalized in March 2024, which — by mandating less pollution from cars — would have pushed US automakers to produce more EVs and fuel-efficient hybrid models that run on a mixture of gas and small batteries. The fresh pendulum swing for regulations could prove difficult for the auto and electricity utility industries, which plan years in advance and typically like stability.

3. Palestinian activist

Prominent Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil will remain in a federal immigration detention facility in Louisiana, days after he was arrested for his role in protests against the Israel-Hamas war at Columbia University last spring. His green card was revoked by the Trump administration, his lawyer said, but a New York federal judge blocked any immediate effort to deport Khalil until his attorneys and the federal government appear in court. Khalil’s move to Louisiana was “further retaliation” for “challenging the validity of his arrest and detention,” according to his attorneys. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a news briefing Tuesday accused Khalil of organizing “group protests that not only disrupted college campus classes and harassed Jewish-American students and made them feel unsafe on their own college campus, but also distributed pro-Hamas propaganda.”

4. Putin visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Russia’s occupied Kursk region on Wednesday, as the Kremlin considers a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. Wearing military uniform in video broadcast by Russian state television, Putin told frontline troops that Moscow’s goal is to “completely liberate” Kursk as soon as possible, during his first trip to the western region since Ukraine’s unexpected incursion there last year. Hours later, Russia’s defense ministry announced its forces had recaptured Sudzha, the largest town that Ukraine once occupied in Kursk — threatening Kyiv’s sole territorial bargaining chip. Putin’s carefully choreographed visit appeared designed to boost morale as Russian forces advance on the final remnants of Ukraine’s holdouts inside Russia, a day after peace talks between US and Ukrainian officials resulted in Kyiv accepting the US-backed ceasefire covering the entire frontline. President Trump said on Wednesday that the ball is now in Putin’s court as US representatives headed to Russia “right now as we speak” to discuss the ceasefire proposal.

5. Severe weather

A powerful March storm has been lashing the West Coast with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and snowfall in the mountains –– posing a particular threat to communities scorched by the deadly Los Angeles wildfires. The storm will continue its trek across the US today, bringing rain and mountain snowfall to much of the Rockies, fire weather to the Central and Southern Plains and eventually severe weather to parts of the Southeast. Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Los Angeles County on Wednesday, with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warning that burn areas from the January fires are at greater risk of debris flows. More than 20 million people across Southern California are under flood watches until this afternoon.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

En Vogue singer says she’s been living in her car for 3 years

Dawn Robinson said she didn’t reveal her living situation to seek pity. Instead, she hopes her story of resilience will inspire others.

Roomba maker hits major obstacle

More than a year after Amazon abandoned its $1.7 billion plan to buy iRobot, the maker of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba is warning it has “substantial doubt” about surviving.

Man allegedly held captive for decades escapes

A man in western Connecticut intentionally set his home on fire to escape after allegedly being held captive by his stepmother for more than 20 years with little food and no medical care, authorities said Wednesday.

Reality star to transform Vegas Strip hotel

If you’re planning to visit Las Vegas next year, you’ll have a newly redesigned hotel-casino to explore, thanks to the vision of entrepreneur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump.

Power suits, not PJs

Designers were all about “office glam” at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, as more people shed their yoga pants for proper work attire. Stella McCartney’s show even took place in an office setting complete with mugs and stationery.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$96 billion

That’s the amount of a suspected cryptocurrency exchange that authorities have accused Aleksej Besciokov of operating, allegedly allowing terrorist organizations, drug traffickers and cybercriminals to launder money. Besciokov was arrested this week by Indian authorities after an intense US-led manhunt and could face extradition to the US.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

— Rosie O’Donnell, on her decision to move to Ireland with her 12-year-old child in January. The actress and comedian said she’s in the process of getting Irish citizenship as she has Irish grandparents.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Only in Florida: Gator interrupts pizza delivery

A police officer’s bodycam captured footage of an 8-foot-long alligator in the driveway of a woman expecting a pizza delivery. Click here to watch.

