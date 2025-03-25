Doctor arrested after attempting to kill his wife while on Oahu hiking trail, police say

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — A 46-year-old doctor was arrested Monday after he attempted to kill his wife while hiking in Oahu, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Gerhardt Konig, who is an anesthesiologist, was hiking with his wife Monday morning near Pali Lookout when he “attempted to push her off a hiking trail and struck her in the head with a rock,” police said in a statement.

Without confirming her name, Honolulu Emergency Services Department said it treated a 36-year-old woman for head and facial injuries after being assaulted, and she was transported in serious condition to an emergency room. CNN has reached out to police seeking an update on the woman’s condition.

Police said they arrested Konig Monday near Pali Highway “after a brief foot pursuit,” adding that charges are pending. The Prosecuting Attorney’s office declined to comment on the case as it is under investigation.

Konig’s arrest followed a six-hour manhunt, CNN affiliate KHNL/KGMB reported.

CNN is working to identify an attorney for Konig.

Konig’s Hawaii medical license, which he obtained in September 2022, was in good standing as of Tuesday evening, according to the state’s professional vocational licensing database.

