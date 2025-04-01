Close calls at airport, sweet spot for stress, world’s most complicated watch: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Close calls: It’s one of the country’s busiest airports — and the site of numerous near accidents between helicopters and commercial jets. Senators recently grilled the Federal Aviation Administration on why this was the case at Reagan National and were told “something was missed.”

2️⃣ ‘Dental deserts’: Hundreds of rural communities in the US face a one-two punch to oral health: a dire shortage of dentists and a lack of fluoridated drinking water. Experts worry this will lead to a surge of tooth decay for millions of Americans.

3️⃣ Bones and bombs: An estimated 240,000 people were killed or went missing in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II. Eighty years later, the scars remain — and visitors are allowed to get up close and touch history on the Japanese island.

4️⃣ Ancient artifacts: Stone tools unearthed in southwest China helped a mysterious group eke out a living in a cold and harsh environment during the Stone Age tens of thousands of years ago. Researchers think Neanderthals may have made them.

5️⃣ A watch that wows: It tracks the sun’s position in the sky. It chimes with the sound of hammers hitting four miniature gongs. It even tells you when certain stars will be visible from Earth. Take a look at the world’s “most complicated” wristwatch.

Watch this

🔥 Fighting fires: A company in Germany is developing drones to detect and monitor wildfires. Dryad hopes that its AI-powered prototype will be able to help firefighters suppress blazes in their early stages.

Top headlines

• Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs will go into effect immediately, White House says

• ‘It’s a bloodbath’: Massive wave of job cuts underway at US health agencies

• Justice Department will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione

170 million

📱 That’s how many Americans use TikTok to find news, entertainment and community — and in some cases, make a living. That could all change, as the app faces a potential ban in the US.

Check this out

❄️ ‘Vail of the East’: Niseko is known for its consistently high-quality snow, which makes it a popular skiing destination. Here’s how this town on the Japanese island of Hokkaido became the powder capital of Asia — and maybe even the world.

Quotable

💬 Student arrested: Rumeysa Ozturk, a PhD candidate at Tufts University in Massachusetts, was taken into custody by federal agents because of her visa. Video of the incident has sparked widespread outrage.

Quiz time

💍 Where do billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez plan to hold their highly anticipated wedding?

﻿A. Amsterdam

B. Rio de Janeiro

C. Bangkok

D. Venice

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🌭 Feast for free: Road trip, anyone? Coastal Carolina University plans to offer complimentary hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and fountain drinks to “elevate the game day experience” for college football fans next season. (And no, the school said this is not an April Fools’ joke.)

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. The city of Venice confirmed their wedding will take place there in June.

