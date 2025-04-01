Man charged in Colorado Tesla firebomb attack denies trying to ‘run’ from feds

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — A Colorado man facing two federal felony charges for allegedly firebombing a Tesla dealership denies a suggestion from the US Attorney General that he was trying to “run” from authorities.

Cooper Frederick, 24, of Fort Collins, is charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device and malicious attempted destruction of property in the March 7 attack on Tesla property in Loveland, Colorado.

“An incendiary device was ignited and thrown at the Tesla building, landing between two vehicles,” the Loveland Police Department said in a news release. “Several people inside, who were cleaning the building, were put at risk; however, our responding officer quickly extinguished the fire, preventing further harm.”

Multiple Tesla locations around the country have been attacked in recent weeks with gunfire and Molotov cocktails, law enforcement agencies report. The Trump administration is calling those incidents “domestic terrorism” intended to intimidate White House adviser Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla.

Frederick was arrested March 13 on state charges in the Colorado case, charged with multiple felonies and released on bond the following day, Larimer County jail records show. He was arrested March 28 in Plano, Texas, on federal charges.

“Let this be a warning. You can run, but you cannot hide,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a video statement posted to X Monday night.

Frederick’s attorney called Bondi’s suggestion that Frederick was on the run a “material misrepresentation” of the case.

“Mr. Frederick lived in Colorado until March 19 when the decision was made for him to move home to Texas to live with his parents,” attorney Kelly Page told CNN. “Despite the insinuation by Ms. Bondi that Mr. Frederick fled and was apprehended in Texas, DOJ was notified of this move by counsel, and Mr. Frederick remained fully cooperative with the courts and the investigation until he was arrested on the warrant at his home in Texas.”

The Justice Department has mounted a furious response to the attacks on Tesla, launching an FBI task force, promising that attackers would face federal charges and suggesting there would be no plea bargains.

“All of these cases are a serious threat to public safety. Therefore, there will be no negotiating,” Bondi said Monday. “We are seeking 20 years in prison.”

Frederick has not yet entered a plea in the case and is currently in federal custody without bond. A hearing in the federal case had not yet been set in Colorado as of Tuesday.

“We are still in the process of gathering information and facts about the allegations and will rely on the professionalism of the U.S. Attorney in our district to treat Mr. Frederick fairly despite the recent inflammatory press statements from Washington, D.C.,” Page said. “We intend to litigate this case in court, like any other federal criminal matter, and not in the media.”

