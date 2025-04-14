5 things to know for April 14: Ukraine, Pennsylvania arson, Deportations, Social Security, Helicopter crash

By Jade Walker

(CNN) — A new study out of Germany offers additional insight into universal basic income programs. Researchers gave 122 people a check for $1,365 every month for three years. Participants were allowed to spend the money in any way they wanted. Did access to this no-strings-attached cash make them lazier? On the contrary, they all continued to work 40 hours a week. In addition, more participants had the financial security to change jobs or obtain an education, which gave them greater satisfaction in their work.

1. Ukraine

A Russian airstrike on a city in northeastern Ukraine was the deadliest attack of the conflict this year. At least 34 people, including two children, died on Palm Sunday when ballistic missiles ripped through the busy center of Sumy as residents were attending church services. At least 117 others were wounded and 20 buildings were damaged during the assault. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “strong response from the world” to the attack, which came just two days after a Trump administration official met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine. Keith Kellogg, the US special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, said the attack “crosses any line of decency.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the airstrikes as “horrifying.” And President Donald Trump said he was told Russia “made a mistake.”

2. Pennsylvania arson

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in Harrisburg. Over the weekend, someone jumped the iron fence surrounding the property, “forcibly entered” the building and set it on fire before fleeing. As Pennsylvania State Police were searching for the arsonist, troopers woke Gov. Josh Shapiro around 2 a.m. so that he, his wife, their four children, two dogs and another family could be evacuated. Although no one was injured, parts of the building were devastated by the blaze. A motive for the attack is not yet known. Police arrested Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, about 12 hours later. Dauphin County district attorney said he plans to charge Balmer with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person. On Saturday night, the first night of Passover, Shapiro posted a photo on social media of the family’s Seder dinner. The fire was set in the same room where the dinner was held, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

3. Deportations

A federal judge last week ordered US officials to “take all available steps to facilitate” the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador. But in court filings Sunday, the Trump administration insisted it is not required to work with officials in El Salvador to secure the release of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was deported on March 15 and is being held in the notorious Cecot mega-prison even though an immigration judge barred his deportation years ago over concerns about his safety in his native country. “The federal courts have no authority to direct the Executive Branch to conduct foreign relations in a particular way, or engage with a foreign sovereign in a given manner,” the DOJ attorneys wrote. The Trump administration has previously conceded in court that the father of three was deported due to “an administrative error.”

4. Social Security

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly requested that the Social Security Administration add the names of more than 6,000 living immigrants to its database of dead Americans. The move, which was first reported in The New York Times, aims to cut off their ability to legally work in the US, receive benefits or access credit and bank accounts that require an active Social Security number. A DHS official told CNN the Trump administration hopes that by adding these names to the Social Security Death Master file — which DOGE leaders have since renamed the “Ineligible file” — the immigrants will decide to self-deport. When Greg Pearce, who oversaw the IT staff at the SSA, pushed back on the move, he was escorted out of the building, The Washington Post reported. “If they can, contrary to the law and every regulation and without any due process, mark people inside SSA’s database dead who legally entered the country and were legally required to be issued a work SSA number, then they can do that to anybody,” former Social Security commissioner Martin O’Malley said.

5. Helicopter crash

The tour company whose sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off the New Jersey shoreline last week has shut down its operations, the FAA said on Sunday. Siemens executive Agustín Escobar, his wife and their three children were just 16 minutes into the tour above Manhattan last Thursday afternoon when the aircraft suddenly dropped from the sky and slammed into the river upside down. The pilot, former Navy SEAL Seankese Johnson, also perished. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. The FAA plans to launch a review of New York Helicopter Tours’ license and safety record as well.

