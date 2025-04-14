Authorities arrest suspect in arson attacks on Tesla and GOP headquarters in New Mexico

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with recent arson attacks in New Mexico.

Jamison Wagner, 40, is facing federal charges for two separate attacks—one in February at the Tesla Albuquerque showroom and another in March at the office of the Republican Party of New Mexico, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

CNN has reached out to Wagner’s attorney for comment.

“I can now report that on Saturday morning, our @FBIAlbuquerque team and the @ATFPhoenix arrested an individual who we believe to be responsible for the February arson attack on a New Mexico Tesla facility,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X Monday.

“The evidence in this case stemmed from our ongoing investigation of the March arson attack on the New Mexico Republican Party HQ. Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks.”

A fire was reported on February 9 at the Tesla Albuquerque showroom just before 3:15 a.m., according to a complaint. Investigators found two Tesla Model Y vehicles damaged in a parking lot outside of the showroom, with one of the vehicles having significant damage, the complaint states.

A ﻿Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives fire investigator at the scene determined that the fire was an “intentional human act.”

“While examining the two burned Tesla Model Y vehicles, investigators collected one intact glass container/incendiary device with a green metal lid inside the lesser fire damaged vehicle,” the complaint says. “The intact device or container held a vivid blue, gelatinous substance with a strong odor of an ignitable liquid, later confirmed by the ATF forensic laboratory as an improvised napalm material.”

In the second incident on March 30, just before 6 a.m., a fire was reported at the Republican Party of New Mexico headquarters, a court document says. The fire damaged the front door and lobby area of the building, according to the complaint. The words “ICE=KKK” were also spray-painted on the building, CNN previously reported.

There was “an odor consistent” with the smell of gasoline at the scene, the court document says.

“A fire scene examination was conducted, and based upon the data collected during the examination, an ATF Fire Investigator classified the fire as incendiary, meaning an intentional human act resulted in a fire occurring in a location when and where fire should not have occurred,” the complaint says.

Multiple Tesla facilities have recently been targeted by perpetrators setting fires to vehicles and vandalizing buildings.

Amid protests against the car company, President Donald Trump has said he would seek to have these attacks designated as domestic terrorism.

“Since January 2025, incidents targeting Tesla EVs have occurred in at least nine states,” a March 21 FBI public service announcement stated. “These incidents have involved arson, gunfire, and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously called the attacks “insane and deeply wrong.”

“Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks,” Musk said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

