Five missing and one dead after boat capsized off coast of Florida, authorities said

(CNN) — Five people are missing and one person is dead after a boat capsized near St. Lucie Inlet, off the southeast coast of Florida, authorities said Sunday.

Four people were rescued from the vessel, which was located 22 miles off Florida’s coastline, Martin County Fire Rescue said on X.

The United States Coast Guard is searching for five other people who are still missing.

One person aboard the vessel said it capsized on Friday, the US Coast Guard Seventh District said on X. The Coast Guard began its rescue mission Sunday after a “good Samaritan reported the incident.”

The four rescued survivors were transported by helicopter to Cleveland South Hospital in Stuart, Florida for further evaluation. One patient has serious injuries, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

