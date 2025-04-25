5 things to know for April 25: Trump, India-Pakistan, DOJ grants, Jewish surveys, National Science Foundation

Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — The National Weather Service says it will once again offer its forecasts and advisories in Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, French and Samoan. Such translations were paused earlier this month when the weather service’s contract with the AI company that provided them lapsed. Experts had expressed concern that the change would put nearly 68 million non-English speakers at risk because they could miss life-saving warnings about extreme weather.

1. Trump

President Trump continued to tangle with the judicial system this week as multiple judges, including ones he appointed, ruled against actions his administration has taken since he returned to office. Three judges ruled against a Department of Education policy that threatened to withhold federal funding unless schools banned diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. One of the judges even described the administration’s policy as “textbook viewpoint discrimination.” On the issue of immigration, a federal judge barred the administration from denying or conditioning the use of federal funds to “sanctuary” jurisdictions, saying that portions of Trump’s executive orders were unconstitutional. And a judge halted parts of Trump’s executive order, which required voters to prove their citizenship when registering to vote. “Our Constitution entrusts Congress and the States — not the President — with the authority to regulate federal elections,” the judge ruled.

2. India-Pakistan

A deadly attack on sightseers in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir this week is escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Gunmen killed at least 26 people and injured a dozen others in the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam, which is located in the mountainous Anantnag district. All but one of the victims were Indian citizens and New Delhi was quick to point the finger at Pakistan. Although Pakistan has denied involvement, India retaliated by downgrading ties between the two nations, shutting down a key border crossing, canceling visas of Pakistani nationals and suspending its participation in a crucial water-sharing treaty. Pakistan responded by suspending trade with India, closing its airspace and expelling Indian diplomats. Pakistan also said that any attempt to stop or divert water belonging to the country would be considered an act of war.

3. DOJ grants

The Department of Justice canceled more than 350 federal grants this week, with the terminations sending shockwaves through grantee organizations. Some of the canceled grants were used to fight hate crimes, gun violence and opioid abuse. Several helped crime victims find services to assist in their recovery. Other grants funded trauma recovery centers or programs to track and reform policing and the juvenile justice system. When asked why the grants were cut, a DOJ spokesperson said the agency was more focused on prosecuting criminals, getting illegal drugs off the streets and protecting American institutions from “toxic” DEI and sanctuary city policies. “Discretionary funds that are no longer aligned with the administration’s priorities are subject to review and reallocation,” the spokesperson said.

4. Jewish surveys

Employees at Columbia University and Barnard College were stunned this week after receiving text messages from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission requesting that they complete a survey that asked if they were Jewish, Israeli, had Jewish/Israeli ancestry or practiced Judaism. The text messages, which were sent to the staffers’ personal devices, were part of a federal investigation into workplace practices at the schools. Since returning to office, President Trump has taken aim at higher education institutions under the auspices of fighting antisemitism. Some staffers said they were rattled by the questions and the method of communication. Others were upset that the schools had given their personal contact information to the government.

5. National Science Foundation

The director of the National Science Foundation, a $9 billion agency charged with advancing discoveries across the scientific spectrum, resigned on Thursday. President Trump selected Sethuraman Panchanathan to run the NSF during his first term and the Senate unanimously confirmed his nomination. Panchanathan’s resignation came amid the Department of Government Efficiency’s demands that the NSF cancel hundreds of grants totaling more than $230 million and begin sweeping cuts of its roughly 1,500-person workforce. Much of the terminated research was undertaken by scientists on college campuses and was related to diversity, equity and inclusion or the study of misinformation and disinformation.

Will Jelly Roll receive a pardon?

The Grammy-nominated country star, who has spoken openly about his history of drug crimes and incarceration, says he’s transformed his life. Yet his criminal record is making it difficult to travel overseas. The Tennessee Board of Parole recommended him for a pardon this week and now the final decision rests with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

‘SNL’ wraps up milestone season

The final two celebrity hosts for the 50th season of “Saturday Night Live” have been announced. “White Lotus” star Walton Goggins will make his debut on the show’s May 10 broadcast, with Arcade Fire appearing as the musical guest. For the season finale on May 17, actress Scarlett Johansson will host for the seventh time, with Bad Bunny serving as the musical guest.

Back for more ‘revenge’

“Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” is returning to theaters next week to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. Starring Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman, Ewan McGregor and Samuel L. Jackson, the final film in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy will be shown in several formats, including, for the first time, 4DX.

Family tree for the ‘Terror crocodile’ gets tweaked

The Deinosuchus riograndensis was so big that it once snacked on dinosaurs. Now, a new analysis of fossils — along with DNA from living crocodilians such as alligators and crocodiles — suggests it belongs on a different part of the crocodilian family tree.

Hmm … tastes like chicken!

Last week, I mentioned that Taco Bell was bringing back its chicken nuggets. This week, McDonald’s announced that it is returning chicken strips to its menu after a five-year absence. The tenders will be served in three or four pieces, along with dipping sauces, including barbecue, spicy buffalo, ranch dressing and a new creamy chili.

The US defeated which team to win the women’s ice hockey world championships?

A. Germany

B. Canada

C. Finland

D. Russia

TODAY’S NUMBER

$797 million

That’s the combined amount the EU fined Apple and Meta this week in the first enforcement of its landmark digital competition law

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We’re putting up a beautiful, almost 100-foot-tall American flag on this side, and another one on the other side. Two flags — top of the line.”

— President Trump, commenting to reporters after surveying the north grounds of the White House for a new installation of flags.

Go forth and multiply!

A wild-born female jaguar was flown from the Iberá Wetlands to the Gran Chaco forest in the hopes of reviving a dwindling population of jaguars in Argentina.

