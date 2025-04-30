Attorney for boat driver in Clearwater ferry collision denies he fled the scene as victim’s family demands answers

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — An attorney representing the driver of the boat that collided Sunday with a ferry off Clearwater, Florida, killing one person and injuring 10 others, disputes that he fled the scene, as the victim’s family demands answers about an investigation that has so far led to no arrests.

The ferry was ushering dozens of people from a popular sand and sculpting competition on Sunday evening when it was struck by a recreational boat around 8:40 p.m. local time near a bridge that connects Clearwater to Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater police initially posted on X that the driver of the boat had “fled the scene,” but authorities with Florida Fish and Wildlife say there is evidence that the boat did remain at the scene for a period of time.

In a letter to investigators Tuesday shared with CNN, an attorney for Jeff Knight, the driver of the boat, denies claims it was a hit-and-run and alleges the ferry lacked proper lighting at the time of the crash.

Kevin Hayslett, the lawyer, said Knight directed a passenger on board to call 911 and that the person remained on the phone with a 911 operator for nearly 12 minutes while the driver remained on the scene.

“During this time, the caller relayed updates and emergency directions, such as telling Mr. Knight to instruct all the ferry passengers to immediately put on a life jacket,” the letter reads. It said Knight “tied his vessel to the ferry” to stabilize it and used his boat to “maneuver the ferry closer to shore,” to allow first responders to reach passengers more easily.

The attorney writes that Knight told the captain of the ferry boat that he was able to transport passengers to the hospital – but his offer was declined.

However, shortly after, Knight realized that his boat had taken on “a large amount of water” and was concerned that his boat might sink.

“Only after Clearwater Police Officers were in the water and ambulances had arrived did Mr. Knight leave in order to prevent his boat from sinking with an infant on board,” the letter said.

The lawyer’s letter cites several witnesses that it says independently corroborate Knight’s account, including a ferry crew member who told local media on camera that the boat “lingered at the scene and rendered aid.” It also claimed the captain of the ferry ship “publicly affirmed” Knight was “instrumental in providing assistance and remained on the scene until appropriate emergency support had arrived.”

Video recorded by a city web camera showed the boat crashing into the back of the ferry and remaining in the area for some time before it departed from the scene.

CNN has reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Coast Guard, who are investigating the cause of the crash, as well as Clearwater police and the city of Clearwater for comment.

No one has been arrested or charged.

Clearwater police said the night of the incident that the boat struck the ferry, which was carrying around 45 people, and “fled the scene.” Rob Shaw, with the city of Clearwater, said officers arrived to find a “chaotic scene” and that “good Samaritans” used their own boats to help evacuate passengers.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Captain Matthew Dallarosa said Monday that the boat did remain at the scene for “a period of time” and that investigators were working with prosecutors to determine whether the crash was a hit-and-run and whether charges would be brought.

The man who died was identified as Jose Castro, 41, of Palm Harbor, just a few miles north of Clearwater, according to FWC spokesperson Hailee Seely.

On Tuesday, FWC identified the driver of the boat and confirmed that he had voluntarily taken a Breathalyzer test on the night of the crash, which showed no alcohol in his system.

“The captain voluntarily submitted to a breathalyzer and there was no alcohol determined in that breathalyzer sample. It read zero, zero, zero based on the certified breath test that was given to the intoxilyzer,” said Matthew Dallarosa with the FWC.

“At every point (Knight) acted lawfully and responsibly exercising sound judgment under high stress conditions,” the attorney’s letter said.

The attorney’s letter also alleges the ferry was not properly lit, citing multiple witnesses, and said the captain and many passengers were distracted shortly before the collision by dolphins in the area.

The ferry, as an inspected commercial vessel, falls under the jurisdiction of the Coast Guard. Nicole Groll with USCG said earlier that it would review compliance with the Code of Federal Regulations.

CNN has reached out to the Coast Guard regarding this latest claim.

The letter claims law enforcement stopped Knight as he navigated toward shore, inspected his boat, and allowed him to proceed to the Belleair boat ramp. Once there, Knight was “towed to the boat ramp on their insistence where fire rescue met the infant to do a medical assessment.”

The lawyer requested to investigators the preservation of critical evidence, including tracking data, radio communications, surveillance footage, and raw breath data.

The letter from Knight’s attorney comes as the family of Castro, a devoted father and postal worker, search for answers and demand justice for his death.

“It’s not fair. I want justice for my brother,” said the victim’s sister, Sandy Todd, in an interview with CNN affiliate WFTS. “This is a tragedy that we don’t know how to handle.”

Castro’s family has expressed frustration that no charges have been brought, the outlet reported.

“What kind of world is this? What kind of person is this?” Todd told WFTS.

Officials have not released the names of the 10 people injured.

CNN’s Martin Goillandeau and Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.

