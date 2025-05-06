Changing federal work culture, energy program ending, self-landing airplanes: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Morgan Severson, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The cosmic origins of heavy elements, like gold, have mystified scientists for decades. New research based on archival space mission data may have revealed a potential clue.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Coping with chaos: Because of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, tens of thousands of federal workers have been fired or quit, leaving those who are still employed to cope with a new culture at work. One said “people are afraid to do things that were once routine.”

2️⃣ Ending Energy Star: Sources tell CNN that the Trump administration is preparing to eliminate Environmental Protection Agency divisions focused on climate change and energy efficiency. That could doom the Energy Star program, which certifies appliances to help consumers get tax credits and save money.

3️⃣ Toy tariffs: Mattel, the maker of Barbie, announced plans to raise prices on American toys because of tariffs. Nearly 80% of all toys sold in the US are manufactured in China, which was hit with 145% tariffs.

4️⃣ Future of flying? Aircraft manufacturer Cirrus is launching a new safety system in a single-engine piston airplane. The “Safe Return” feature will automatically direct the plane to the closest available runway and land in an emergency if the pilot can’t do so.

5️⃣ Relationship burnout: Find yourself resenting your partner? Too tired for date night or feeling uncertain about your future? A marriage and family therapist offers these tips for dealing with emotional exhaustion.

Watch this

🧳 Passport for preschool: Michael and Dorothy Brockwell joined the growing number of “digital nomads” who can relocate because of remote employment. The Australian couple moved to Japan with their 3-year-old daughter, Kinga, for a preschool exchange program.

Top headlines

• India launches military operation against Pakistan in major escalation of tensions

• Canada ‘won’t be for sale, ever,’ Carney tells Trump as they meet at White House

• Divided Supreme Court allows Trump administration to begin enforcing ban on transgender service members

6,600

🪖 That’s how many soldiers the Army plans to feature in a potential military parade for President Donald Trump’s birthday in June.

Check this out

✝️ Name change: It’s one of the first actions the new pope takes as head of the Roman Catholic Church. How did this precedent get set in the early Middle Ages — and what might the new pope’s name be?

Quotable

📉 Recession ready: Millennials, who lived through the Great Recession in the early 2000s, are taking to social media to give Generation Z financial advice.

Quiz time

🏀 Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke an NBA playoff record by scoring 30 points or more in his eighth straight series opener. Who held the previous record?

﻿A. Charles Barkley

B. Magic Johnson

C. Shaquille O’Neal

D. Michael Jordan

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🎬 Hot to go … for the Oscar: Chappell Roan — the singer known for her campy fashion and hits like “Good Luck, Babe” and “HOT TO GO!” — said she may appear on the big screen after meeting a legendary filmmaker who told her, “Every singer is an actress!”

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Michael Jordan previously held the record, scoring at least 30 points in seven straight series openers.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Daniel Wine.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.