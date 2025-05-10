Earthquake in Tennessee felt across the Southeast

By Rebekah Riess, Allison Chinchar, CNN

(CNN) — A mild 4.1 magnitude earthquake just southeast of Greenback, Tennessee, was felt across the southeastern region of the United States Saturday morning from Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Atlanta, Georgia; Asheville, North Carolina; and Greenville, South Carolina.

The approximately 15.5-mile-deep quake struck shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, according to information from the US Geological Survey.

The Eastern Tennessee seismic zone extends across Tennessee and northwestern Georgia into northeastern Alabama. It is one of the most active earthquake areas in the Southeast. Although the zone is not known to have had a large earthquake, a few earthquakes in the zone have caused slight damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.