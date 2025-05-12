Skip to Content
CNN - National

How a trial works: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal criminal trial is underway

By
Published 8:38 AM

By Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell and Jhasua Razo, CNN

(CNN) — The federal criminal trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs has begun in New York, where the music mogul faces charges that include racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking, crimes that the government claims spanned over two decades.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The trial is estimated to last eight weeks before the jury is asked to render a verdict. As a primer for how this may unfold, CNN compiled the steps of a criminal trial:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content