2 killed, 9 injured in mass shooting at a Philadelphia park

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Two people were killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted around 10:27 p.m., Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during a news conference. The victims killed were an adult man and an adult woman, Bethel said. Three teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, are among the injured.

“Multiple rounds were fired,” Bethel said. “Different groups of young people [were] out here.”

The shooting happened after a car meetup, CNN affiliate KYW reported.

No weapons have been recovered, Bethel added. The names of the victims have not been released.

When asked if a single gunman was responsible, Bethel said, “We don’t know yet.”

“We’ll be able to determine if it was one weapon or multiple weapons, but it’s pretty rapid fire,” he added.

Video from the scene showed a significant police presence, with officers investigating late into the night.

Earlier in the day, Fairmount Park had been filled with families and community members enjoying Memorial Day cookouts, CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

CNN has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Fire Department, Emergency Services and the city for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

