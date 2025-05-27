5 things to know for May 27: Russia-Ukraine, Israel, Liverpool crash, National Security Council, Mass shootings

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — The manhunt continues for the last two of 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail earlier this month. Authorities are also searching for a former police chief serving time for rape and murder who fled from an Arkansas prison on Sunday. What prompted these prison breaks? CNN’s Zoe Sottile discovered several factors, including staffing shortages, aging facilities and “nothing to lose.”



1. Russia-Ukraine

Russia launched overnight attacks on Ukraine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 29 people — including children— and wounding dozens more. The Kremlin’s intensified aerial bombardment came as international pressure mounted on Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept a ceasefire proposal. Even President Donald Trump took issue with Putin’s recent actions. “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump posted on Truth Social. On Monday, the Kremlin downplayed Trump’s remarks, categorizing them as “emotional reactions.” Also on Monday, Germany and other Ukrainian allies lifted restrictions on Kyiv firing long-range missiles into Russia following the massive aerial attacks, a move the Kremlin slammed as a “dangerous” decision.

2. Israel

A rally over the weekend in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square demanding the return of captives from Hamas included a special speaker: an Israel Defense Forces soldier who was freed during a ceasefire hostage deal in January. On Sunday, Na’ama Levy said one of her biggest fears in captivity involved the Israeli airstrikes. “They (strikes) come unexpectedly. At first you hear the whistles, you pray that it won’t fall on us, and then — the explosions, a noise so loud that it paralyzes the body, and the ground shakes,” Levy told a crowd of thousands. “Every time, I was sure that this was the end of me. It was one of the scariest things I experienced there and that’s also what endangered me more than anything.” Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that defeating Israel’s enemies was the “supreme objective,” more important than securing the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. His comments drew backlash from representatives of hostage families.

3. Liverpool crash

A 53-year-old British man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly drove into a crowd of fans attending the Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade. Dozens of people, including four children, were injured in the incident. The event was just winding down when a gray minivan plowed into the soccer team’s supporters, video from social media appeared to show. The angry crowd then surrounded and attacked the vehicle. Four people — three adults and one child — had to be removed from underneath the vehicle, according to officials. Police said they were not looking for any other suspects and were not treating the incident as terrorism. The crash “has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day,” Liverpool city council leader Liam Robinson said in a post on X.

4. National Security Council

The Trump administration has placed more than 100 officials at the National Security Council on administrative leave. The NSC is staffed by experts from across the government who help to coordinate the president’s foreign policy agenda. Late Friday, the affected staffers received an email titled “Your return to home agency.” The email stated they were dismissed and had 30 minutes to clean out their desks. Those put on leave included career officials as well as political hires made during the Trump administration. The move was reportedly part of a restructuring under interim national security adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

5. Mass shootings

The terrible toll from mass shootings in America continues to climb. At least 10 people were shot in Little River, South Carolina, on Sunday after a holiday weekend gathering turned violent. Police released few details about the incident, including what prompted the gunfire, but did say that some of the injured were in critical condition. Detectives are still trying to determine who was responsible. Then on Monday night, two people were killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park, authorities said. The names of the victims have not been released, but Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said an adult man and an adult woman had died. According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of May 27, there have been 122 mass shootings in the US this year.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Team USA takes gold in Sweden

For the first time since 1933, the US men’s hockey team triumphed at the IIHF World Championship tournament. During the trophy presentation, Team USA held up the jersey of Johnny Gaudreau, the former USA and NHL player who died last year, along with his brother, after they were fatally struck by a suspected drunken driver.

Billie Eilish triumphs at AMAs

Although she didn’t attend the American Music Awards ceremony in Las Vegas, Eilish won all seven awards she was nominated for, including artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

And the Palme d’Or goes to …

Iranian director, screenwriter and producer Jafar Panahi, who had previously been imprisoned by the Iranian government, received the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his new movie.

‘Trayvon Martin of the 1930s in Atlanta’ honored

Imam Plemon El-Amin recently took the stage at Morehouse College to accept his late uncle’s honorary bachelor’s degree in religion. El-Amin’s uncle, Dennis Hubert, was an 18-year-old Black divinity student in 1930 when a mob of seven White men lynched him on the playground of an Atlanta school.

Lorde of the dance

Fans attending a Lorde-themed club night in Sydney, Australia, were shocked and thrilled when the Grammy-winning singer showed up.

IN MEMORIAM

Trailblazing New York congressman Charles Rangel dies at 94

A civil rights activist and war hero, Rangel became one of the most influential Black politicians in modern history. The Democrat was elected to Congress in 1970 and would eventually serve 23 terms. He also co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus and became the first Black member and later chairman of the influential House Ways and Means Committee.

TODAY’S NUMBER

114 billion

That’s about how many pennies are currently in circulation in the US. Although the Treasury Department recently announced plans to stop production of the one-cent coin, the penny will remain legal tender.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“As you navigate the world of bright possibilities that awaits you, I urge you to take on the challenge and the opportunity to serve your fellow citizens. Fifty years from now, you will want to be able to look in the mirror and know that you did what you thought was right, in every part of your life. At the end of the day, your integrity is all you have. Guard it carefully.”

— Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a speech at a pre-graduation ceremony at Princeton University amid months of unrelenting personal attacks from President Trump.

TODAY’S WEATHER



AND FINALLY …

Teens save family from fire

Two New York teens were on their way home from the junior prom when they spotted a large garage fire. They immediately began banging on the front door to warn the family inside.

