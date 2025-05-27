Skip to Content
Twins’ mysterious deaths, middle age weight loss, summer TV preview: Catch up on the day’s stories

Published 3:01 PM

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Losing weight in middle age could set you up for a longer and healthier life, a new study found. The benefits include a lower risk of chronic diseases and death.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

1️⃣ Mystery solved: Twin 19-year-old brothers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis were found shot to death at the remote summit of a mountain in northern Georgia. Their deaths baffled the close-knit family for months, but police now say they know what happened.

2️⃣ ‘A major issue’: A sperm donor with a rare genetic mutation fathered 67 children, and now 10 of them have been diagnosed with cancer. Advocates say there’s a need for greater regulation and a limit on the number of births allowed from a single donor.

3️⃣ You snooze, you lose? When jolted awake by a blaring alarm clock, it’s tempting to reach for the snooze button. “Just five more minutes” is practically a morning mantra. But you could be silently sabotaging your shut-eye. Experts explain the pros and cons.

4️⃣ What to watch: With the dog days of summer approaching, our entertainment team rounded up the best new series and movies coming to a TV screen near you, including a drama from the creator of “Succession” and an Adam Sandler comedy sequel.

5️⃣ Gone viral: Archie and Miles Shephard used to work together as salesmen in a lumber yard. Now they’re social media stars known for their high-energy and hilarious interpretations of some of the most dramatic moments in sports.

💥 Big boom: A home security camera captured the moment a box truck exploded while passing through a residential neighborhood in Addison, Illinois. The driver walked away with only minor injuries.

• RFK Jr. says Covid-19 shot will no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women
Trump considers new sanctions on Russia as he grows more furious with Putin
NPR sues Trump over executive order to cut funding

🇩🇰 That’s about to be the new retirement age in Denmark, and it’s the highest in Europe.

🧀 Hole-y rollers: It’s been described as the world’s most dangerous race, and it’s certainly one of the most ridiculous — people tumbling down a steep hill in pursuit of a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese. Contestants explain why it’s so thrilling.

What’s next? The Portuguese soccer star threw his future into doubt with a cryptic message on social media after scoring his 25th goal on the final day of the Saudi Pro League season.

📖 Whose voice narrates the audiobook version of first lady Melania Trump’s memoir?
﻿A. Megyn Kelly
B. Barron Trump
C. Morgan Freeman
D. Her own voice using AI
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🐼 Cute overload: Hong Kong’s first locally born baby pandas — affectionately known as “Elder Sister” and “Little Brother” — finally have actual names after a contest that drew more than 35,000 entries. Take a look.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.
🧠 Quiz answer: D. The first lady said her memoir is narrated “entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice.”
📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson.

