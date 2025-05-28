Skip to Content
CNN - National

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley is released from federal prison after receiving Trump pardon

Published 5:07 PM

By Dakin Andone, CNN

(CNN) — Reality TV star Todd Chrisley was released from a federal prison in Florida on Wednesday, a day after he and his wife were pardoned by President Donald Trump following their 2022 convictions for fraud and tax crimes.

It was not immediately clear when Julie Chrisley would walk free from the facility in Lexington, Kentucky, where she was serving her sentence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

