Lawmakers push for answers days after Border Patrol detains crew workers helping firefighters in Washington blaze

(CNN) — Just days after two crew workers helping battle Washington’s largest wildfire were arrested by Border Patrol, Washington Rep. Emily Randall — who represents the district where the men are being held — was denied entry to the facility, calling the situation “disgusting” in an interview with CNN affiliate KOMO.

“For the first time –– not even my first unannounced visit –– we were denied entry,” she said, according to KOMO. “I cited the statute multiple times to make sure that they understood they were breaking the law, and they said, ‘Well, your previous visits have not been on a weekend.’”

The statute prevents the Department of Homeland Security from using its funding to stop certain people, like members of Congress, from entering facilities where immigrants are held, if they are there to do oversight.

One of the two men arrested, his attorney said, had been waiting for a response to a U-visa application for seven years, which protects victims of serious crimes who assist federal investigators.

“Firstly, it’s illegal to detain people who have applied for victim-based immigration benefits, as one of the individuals who was detained did,” Washington state Rep. Shaun Scott told CNN.

“Secondly, it’s also illegal, according to the federal government’s own policies, to conduct immigration enforcement at locations where emergency responses are happening,” he added.

Stephen Manning, a lawyer with Innovation Law Lab, a Portland-based nonprofit representing one of the detainees, said US Customs and Border Protection had concealed the whereabouts of his client –– blocking his access to his family and lawyers.

Lawyers were able to locate the man when border officials later published a news release on the arrests.

“The two individuals were arrested and transported to the Bellingham Station on charges of illegal entry and 8 US Code § 1326 – Reentry of removed aliens,” a Thursday release read.

The Department of Homeland Security told CNN on Friday the “firefighting response remained uninterrupted the entire time” and that the two arrested crew workers had been cutting logs into firewood.

In statement to CNN Saturday, Table Rock Forestry’s CEO Martin Lopez said, “None of our employees were detained.”

“It is important to clarify that demobilization from a fire assignment is not the same as contract termination. Our contracts remain active,” Lopez said. “Table Rock Forestry is proud of the professionalism and integrity of our crews, and we remain committed to supporting wildfire suppression efforts and serving the communities that depend on us.”

DHS had said in a Thursday release that contracts with Table Rock Forestry “were terminated following the conclusion of a criminal investigation” by the Bureau of Land Management.

Randall said many questions remain about the raid. She also cited the same Department of Homeland Security policy as Scott, which restricts immigration enforcement within disaster response zones.

“Make no mistake about it, the federal government right now is pursuing a policy of disobedience with respect to its own stated immigration policies,” Scott told CNN.

Randall said, KOMO reported, “To arrest individuals and waylay folks for 3 hours or more, who are involved in fuel management, involved in the great machine of fighting this wildland fire, is disgusting,”

“It’s a lot of fuel management, a lot of trying to keep the wood from becoming fire fuel, and it takes a lot of bodies to do that work,” she added.

