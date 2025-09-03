Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp to headline Farm Aid festival’s 40th anniversary from Minneapolis

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp are back for the 40th annual Farm Aid festival.

For the first time, Farm Aid, a nonprofit agricultural organization, will bring its annual music and food festival to Minneapolis. Board members Nelson, Young, Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price are headlining the festival. Wynona Judd and Kenny Chesney are also scheduled to appear, according to a news release.

The all-day celebration of music will feature local and organic foods, according to the festival’s website. The festival is the primary source of funding to support “year-round work with and for family farmers.”

CNN will be the exclusive television broadcast partner of Farm Aid 40, which is scheduled for September 20 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir will provide on-the-ground reporting, while John Berman and Laura Coates will co-anchor the coverage.

“The broadcast of Farm Aid 40 is another example of CNN’s commitment to live programming and bringing viewers important cultural moments as they happen,” said Eric Sherling, executive vice president of US programming for CNN.

Farm Aid has raised more than $85 million since 1985 to support programs for farmers and expand the reach of the Good Food Movement. It also takes action “to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms,” according to the release.

“This partnership (with CNN) is critical to elevating the role of family farmers to their rightful place as essential for all of us and showcasing the extraordinary artists who have generously shared their voices of support for 40 years,” said Farm Aid co-director Jennifer Fahy.

Tickets for Farm Aid 40 are on sale on the festival’s website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.