Northwestern University president steps down following federal funding freeze

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Northwestern University President Michael Schill announced his resignation Thursday as the university faces an ongoing funding freeze by the Trump administration.

His departure is the latest in a string of university leaders’ resignations, following tenures marked by criticism and battles with the federal government.

“As I reflect on the progress we have made and what lies ahead, I believe now is the right time for new leadership to guide Northwestern into its next chapter,” Schill said in a message to the campus community.

“Therefore, I have decided, in consultation with the leadership of the Board of Trustees, that I will step down as President.”

In his message, Schill wrote the university faced “serious and often painful challenges” since his tenure began in September 2022, and “difficult problems remain, particularly at the federal level.”

The university noted those challenges include the federal funding freeze, which began about four months ago when the Trump administration froze $790 million in federal funding.

The freeze added to similar actions the administration has taken against other elite universities, either demanding changes to their diversity, equity and inclusion programs, or in connection with their handling of protests against the war in Gaza.

At the time, a White House official told CNN the freeze was connected to several Title VI investigations. The federal statute prohibits discrimination in programs and activities that receive federal funding.

But the university said it had “fully cooperated with investigations by both the Department of Education and Congress.”

White House spokesperson Liz Huston said Thursday, “The Trump Administration looks forward to working with the new leadership, and we hope they seize this opportunity to Make Northwestern Great Again.”

House Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik said Schill’s resignation was “long overdue.”

“President Michael Schill finally resigned today after he failed (to) protect Jewish students, caved to the demands of the antisemitic, pro-Hamas mob on Northwestern’s campus, and failed to hold students who perpetuate antisemitic attacks accountable at an Education and the Workforce Committee hearing,” she said in a post on X.

The university said it has updated its policies to curb antisemitism on its campuses, resulting in a “dramatic decrease” in reported incidents, according to a news release Thursday.

Departure comes amid legal battles and resignations across US colleges

The revocation of funding has left universities desperate to keep much-needed funding. It has also prompted lengthy legal battles between the Trump administration and universities, and led several university leaders to step down, including at the University of Virginia and Columbia University.

Schill’s resignation comes a day after a federal judge gave Harvard University a landmark victory in its fight against the Trump administration, siding with the Ivy League school in its effort to restore more than $2 billion in federal funding for research frozen by the White House.

Northwestern had said the federal funds were used for “innovative and life-saving research,” including the development of the world’s smallest pacemaker and research to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

“This type of research is now at jeopardy,” the university said in an April statement.

Schill had been leading “efforts to ensure the continuation of funding for critical research” during the funding freeze, the university said, and he will continue to work with its Board of Trustees to get them restored.

“It is critical that we continue to protect the university’s research mission and excellence while preserving academic freedom, integrity, and independence,” Schill said.

An interim president for Northwestern has yet to be named and Schill will continue in his role until then, the university said. Following a sabbatical, Schill plans to return as a faculty member at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed to this report.