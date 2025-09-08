Federal immigration raids planned for Chicago and other sanctuary cities in coming days after a weekend of warnings

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — Whispers of imminent immigration enforcement ricocheted across Chicago over the weekend as public events got postponed and advocates handed out flyers reminding people of their rights in the face of a federal agent.

The White House border czar on Sunday confirmed plans for immigration agents to head to Chicago and other sanctuary cities this week after the Trump administration signaled raids would surge, triggering fear across several states. The push is part of the sweeping nationwide deportation agenda that helped propel President Donald Trump to a second term but is largely opposed by Americans.

“You can expect action in most sanctuary cities across the country,” border czar Tom Homan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” calling the cities “problem areas.”

The announcement followed a massive immigration raid at a sprawling Hyundai manufacturing plant in southeast Georgia on Thursday, when hundreds were detained, many of them South Korean nationals. While not in a sanctuary city, the raid was the largest sweep yet by the Trump administration and was a preview, Homan told CNN, of the more extensive enforcement actions to come.

Chicago officials have been monitoring days of warnings that federal raids are near, and as the city braced for them over the weekend, word of another escalation landed farther east: The Department of Homeland Security announced a new federal immigration enforcement effort in Massachusetts focused on deporting criminals who entered the country illegally.

“ICE launched ‘Patriot 2.0’ to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state of Massachusetts, following the success of Operation Patriot in May,” a DHS spokesperson told CNN on Sunday.

The statement blamed Boston’s Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu for so-called sanctuary city polices it said “not only attract and harbor criminals but also place these public safety threats above the interests of law-abiding American citizens,” vowing DHS will arrest criminals released by local authorities.

The Boston and planned Chicago operations are modeled after the June immigration sweep in Los Angeles that yielded legal battles for the White House. Crossing the border or overstaying a visa and being undocumented in the United States generally is a civil infraction, not a criminal one.

In tandem with threats of a new wave of immigration raids, more Democratic-led cities are bracing for the potential for Trump to deploy National Guard troops in his effort to crack down on crime. The administration would decide where to send the troops “over the next day or two,” Trump said Sunday.

Cities push back against Trump threats

In Washington, DC, where more than 2,200 armed National Guard troops have roamed for weeks, officials are suing the Trump administration, accusing the president of violating the Constitution and federal law by sending soldiers into the city without consent from local leaders.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday by DC’s attorney general, claims the troops – many from out of state – have been deputized by the US Marshals office and are patrolling neighborhoods, conducting searches and making arrests, despite federal laws that generally bar the military from acting as local police.

The Trump administration has touted its efforts in the capital city, pointing to a sharp drop in violent crime since ramping up federal law enforcement last month. But critics argue the National Guard deployment is unnecessary and costly, with taxpayers footing an estimated $1 million a day, while troops take photos with tourists, pick up trash and lay mulch.

Trump has also repeatedly slammed nearby Baltimore for its crime, calling the city a “hell hole” and suggesting the National Guard could be deployed there next.

“We don’t need an occupation,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told CNN’s Manu Raju on Sunday. Scott said he’d explore all options when asked whether he would sign an order like Chicago’s that tells local police not to cooperate with federal law enforcement should they be deployed.

On Sunday evening, Trump told reporters Chicago is a “very dangerous place,” adding to the anticipation of troops there. He said he could “solve Chicago very quickly” but stopped short of committing to deploy the Guard.

The Windy City has prepared for more than a week for looming National Guard deployments and Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, from the governor bracing for a court fight to parade planners postponing.

Fears gripped Chicago over the weekend

On the Lower West Side of Chicago, the start of Mexican Independence Day celebrations typically marks a raucous weekend of parties and parades drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees. While some crowds did gather Saturday waving green, white and red flags in the predominantly Latino Pilsen neighborhood, an undercurrent of caution persisted.

As costumed performers and children with baskets of treats paraded through the community, bright orange whistles swung from their necks, each one ready to cut through the music should federal immigration agents appear.

Elsewhere, celebrations were muted.

In Wauconda, a village northwest of Chicago, the annual Latino Heritage Festival was canceled due in part to “immigration concerns in our area,” the Wauconda Police Department said in a Friday social media post.

One of the largest events of the Fiestas Patrias, the parade for the Mexican Independence Day in Waukegan, has been postponed for the first time in its 30-year history to November 1 from September 14. The festival is celebrated every year in the suburb along Lake Michigan just north of the Great Lakes naval base, the facility Gov. JB Pritzker said Trump is set to use as a command center for incoming immigration agents.

Communities throughout the nation’s third-largest city are preparing for ICE presence by handing out flyers reminding families they have the right in the face of immigration enforcement to remain silent and don’t have to consent to be searched or share their birthplace or citizenship status, among other rights.

In Pilsen, neighbors gathered this weekend to celebrate Latino culture, choosing joy despite fear: “I think now more than ever is when we need to demonstrate that we are united and we are a community,” longtime resident Araceli Lucio said.

CNN’s Alison Main, Samantha Waldenberg and Gabe Cohen contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.