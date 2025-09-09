5 things to know for Sept. 9: Epstein files, Apple event, Nepal protests, French government collapse, Gaza

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A new study found that 44% of people age 15 and older living with diabetes worldwide are undiagnosed — meaning they don’t know they have the disease. If you experience any of these symptoms, experts recommend you promptly schedule a glucose screening.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Epstein files

The House Oversight Committee released a trove of records Monday from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, including a lewd note bearing President Donald Trump’s name. The note was found inside Epstein’s now-famous “birthday book” — a reported collection of letters gifted to the late convicted sex offender for his 50th birthday. It was compiled by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who wrote in the prologue that she wanted to “gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places, people and different events.” Trump has repeatedly denied writing the letter and sued The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on it, for defamation. This comes amid a push to force a vote on a contentious measure, backed by Democrats and some Republicans, that would require Trump’s administration to turn over any information related to Epstein.

2️⃣ Apple event

In the coming hours, Apple will hold its most important event of the year, where it will likely announce new iPhone models and other potential new devices. The annual hardware event, which Apple has teased with the phrase “awe dropping,” kicks off from the company’s Cupertino, California, headquarters at 1 p.m. ET. Apple has been tight-lipped about its plans for the event, as usual. But the company is reportedly hoping that a new, slimmer iPhone — potentially called the “iPhone Air”— and new Apple Watch models will be enough to spur a strong uptick in sales by offering consumers more options in addition to the release of the core iPhone 17 models.

3️⃣ Nepal protests

Nepal’s prime minister has resigned after more than a dozen people were killed and hundreds more were injured during youth-led protests sparked by a government ban on social media platforms, widespread corruption and poor economic opportunities in the country. Last week, the government moved to block major social media platforms — including Facebook, WhatsApp, and YouTube — claiming the ban was needed to clamp down on fake news and hate speech. Security forces deployed live ammunition, water cannons, and tear gas during protests in several cities. International organizations swiftly condemned the lethal crackdown by police and called for an independent investigation.

4️⃣ French government collapse

French lawmakers voted to oust Prime Minister François Bayrou on Monday, leaving the country without a government at a time of increasing economic strain and geopolitical tensions. A total of 364 MPs voted against Bayrou and 194 voted for him after he called the vote in a bid to push through an unpopular €44 billion ($51 billion) savings plan that included scrapping two public holidays and freezing government spending. The 364 votes against Bayrou were well above the 280-vote threshold needed to topple the government. Bayrou will now be forced to step down after just nine months in office. French President Emmanuel Macron will name a new prime minister in the coming days, according to the Élysée Palace.

5️⃣ Gaza

Israel has ordered a complete evacuation of Gaza City, home to around a million Palestinians, ahead of its planned military takeover. “To all residents of Gaza City and all its neighborhoods, from the Old City and Tuffah in the east to the sea in the west. The IDF is determined to defeat Hamas and will operate in the Gaza City area with great force, just as it did throughout the Strip,” the Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson said earlier today. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Palestinians to evacuate Gaza City on Monday, saying “this is only the beginning of the intensified ground maneuver in Gaza City.” The warning came hours after Israel’s military intensified airstrikes on the urban area.

Breakfast browse

America’s housing market gained $20,000,000,000,000 in 5 years

A new report from the real estate company Zillow highlights a housing market that remains historically expensive.

Photos: Blood moon captivates skywatchers

Photographers recently captured the splendor of a total lunar eclipse, which turned the full moon a reddish hue. View CNN’s photo gallery here.

Video: Man attempts to break beer-carrying record

It wasn’t what he hoped for, but still impressive. Ale’s well that ends well.

China’s Labubus are the must-have toy of the year. So are the fakes

Chinese authorities have removed more than 1.8 million counterfeit Labubu dolls from the market. Yet the dolls and their fakes continue to be sold in large quantities both domestically and overseas.

Hazmat scare at London Heathrow Airport

A check-in area at Heathrow Airport was temporarily evacuated on Monday due to a possible hazardous substance incident. Emergency services later confirmed the terminal was safe to reopen.

Big number

76%

That’s the likelihood of a tropical storm or hurricane being present in the Atlantic on September 10, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But in an odd twist, it appears the season’s peak will pass this week with no active storms for the first time in nearly a decade.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Feeling nostalgic? Take a look at the excitement over Apple’s first iPhone

With Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models, it’s the perfect time to rewind to where it all began. Watch this video to see the energy and enthusiasm surrounding the iPhone’s original launch in 2007.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.