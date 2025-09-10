At least 3 people shot at a Denver-area high school, officials say

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Three people are in critical condition after a shooting at Evergreen High School in Evergreen, Colorado, according to St. Anthony’s Hospital.

At least two of the victims are students, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Evergreen is located roughly 28 miles southwest from Denver.

The school has been placed on lockdown, according to Jefferson County Public Schools, which is urging people to stay away from the area as law enforcement responds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

