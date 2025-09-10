Shedding jobs, gambling on public transit, a royal reunion: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Tesla CEO Elon Musk just lost his title as the “world’s richest person.” The new No. 1? An AI tech star.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Shedding jobs

President Donald Trump promised tariffs would revive American manufacturing. But instead of sparking a jobs boom, hiring has stalled — and industries most exposed to tariffs are losing workers.

2️⃣ Public transit

Funding for train and bus services is so dire that one of the largest cities in the US must rely on a sports gambling company to help. FanDuel subsidized rides for thousands of fans going to and from a Philadelphia Eagles game last week.

3️⃣ Life on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered “leopard spots” on a reddish rock collected from the edges of a river valley sculpted by water more than 3 billion years ago. Scientists believe it’s the “clearest sign” yet of ancient life.

4️⃣ Royal reunion

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, had tea together during their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months, triggering speculation that the family’s long-running rift might soon come to an end.

5️⃣ World Cup tickets

We’re less than a year away from the start of the global soccer celebration, and it’s time for fans to try to book their spots. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re planning to go.

Watch this

☕ Recipe for success: Adam San Miguel is using Cortaditos, his small chain of Cuban cafes in New Jersey, to serve more than coffee and sandwiches. He’s helping his employees learn new skills and build their confidence.

Top headlines

Check this out

📺 You better work! CNN teamed up with Rotten Tomatoes to select 25 exceptional workplace TV series from the past 25 years. Not only did they get the job done — they made the office entertaining.

Quiz time

📘 Who said in a new book that it was reckless to let former President Joe Biden make a reelection decision on his own?

A. Nancy Pelosi

B. Gavin Newsom

C. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

D. Kamala Harris

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. “I think it was recklessness,” Harris wrote in an excerpt from her new book “107 Days.”

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.