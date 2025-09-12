Man fatally shot during ICE traffic stop after dragging and injuring an officer in Chicago suburb, DHS says



By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man who resisted arrest and dragged the officer during a vehicle stop in a Chicago suburb Friday morning, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The man, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, was an undocumented immigrant, according to DHS. The officer, whose name was not immediately released, sustained severe injuries but is in stable condition, a Homeland Security official told CNN.

The incident happened during a vehicle stop in Franklin Park, a community about 20 miles west of downtown Chicago. Villegas-Gonzalez drove his car at law enforcement officers, hitting one of them and dragging that officer a “significant distance,” according to DHS.

“We are praying for the speedy recovery of our law enforcement officer. He followed his training, used appropriate force, and properly enforced the law to protect the public and law enforcement,” Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security assistant secretary, said in a news release.

“Viral social media videos and activists encouraging illegal aliens to resist law enforcement not only spread misinformation, but also undermine public safety, as well as the safety of our officers and those being apprehended,” she said.

Immigration enforcement operations have been ramping up in the Chicago area over recent days, marking one of the latest escalations between the Trump administration and Democratic-led cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

This week, the administration announced “Operation Midway Blitz,” which Homeland Security officials have described as intended to target undocumented immigrants in Illinois with criminal records. So far, they say, the operation has led to the arrests of undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, including assault and driving under the influence.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is “aware of the troubling incident that has unfolded in Franklin Park,” he said in a Facebook post.

“This is a developing situation and the people of Illinois deserve a full, factual accounting of what’s happened today to ensure transparency and accountability,” Pritzker said in the post.

The Franklin Police Department referred questions to the FBI. An FBI Chicago spokesperson told CNN in a statement, “The FBI is aware of the incident in Franklin Park and is assisting law enforcement in response. There is no threat to public safety.”

FBI agents were processing the scene on Friday afternoon, a CNN crew observed.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN’s Bill Kirkos and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

